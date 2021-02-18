P1 to P3 pupils to return to classrooms by March 8

P1 to P3 pupils in Northern Ireland will be back in class by March 8 as part of a phased return to schools.

Primary school pupils in Northern Ireland from P1 to P3 will be back in classrooms by March 8, the education minister has said.

Pre-school and nursery children will also be included in this first phase of returning to classrooms.

Peter Weir said that students in years 12 to 14, who are set to be awarded qualifications this summer, will return by March 22.

In order for this to happen, however, remote learning will start again for pre-school/nursery and P1 to P3 pupils on the week beginning March 22 until the start of the Easter holidays.

The Minister said: “I have always sought to be guided by the prevailing public health advice and scientific evidence, while recognising the priority the Executive has placed on education, and all the benefits that brings, not just in the short term, but also for longer term societal and economic benefits.

“Today the Executive has agreed to a phased return focusing, in the first instance, on the early years in pre-school and primary school which are crucial for children’s development. Those year groups engaged in learning for key qualifications (i.e. years 12 to 14) must also be prioritised in our return planning. It is vital that they have every opportunity to acquire the knowledge and skills required for progression to the next stage of education, employment or training.”

Mr Weir said his main objective was to return all pupils as soon as possible while protecting public health.

“The clear feedback from schools, unions, parents and pupils has been that once a decision is taken to return to school, there should be no further periods of wholesale remote learning. However, I recognise that it may be necessary in limited cases,” he said.

“All settings will be reminded of the need for stringent adherence to good practice and additional signage will be provided to all schools to encourage people to comply with public health messaging.

“It is likely that schools will require additional resources to manage these different stages of pupils returning and my officials will work to identify what is required, including the use of substitute teachers if needed.”

The minister added he would be bringing a further paper to the Executive to provide clarity around youth services.

The SDLP’s Education Spokesperson, Daniel McCrossan MLA, said the decision brought welcome clarity but school leaders would need supported properly.

“It is good news that we will reopen schools in a phased manner. This will provide welcome clarity for pupils and allow their parents and loved ones to be able to plan,” he said.

“It is essential that Minister Weir acts now to ensure school leaders, principals, teachers and other educational staff, have the support they need to assure their own safety and safety of their pupils. This includes practical guidance for schools and additional resource if required.”

Mr McCrossan added that Mr Weir should also scale up efforts to support remote learning, especially those who won’t be returning to the classroom until after Easter.

“Too many children are being left behind due to poor digital infrastructure and the Minister must do all he can to even the playing field.”