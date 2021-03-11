P1 to P3 to stay in school but no date for older kids

No decision was reached at the Executive meeting on Thursday on the full return of all pupils to the classroom

Education Minister Peter Weir visits Springfield Primary School in west Belfast as pupils in primary one to three returned to class. School was suspend a few months ago due to the lockdown as a result of the COID-19 pandemic. (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Thousands of children across Northern Ireland have again been left waiting to be given a date when they will be allowed to return to school.

No decision was reached at the Executive meeting on Thursday on the full return of all pupils to the classroom, but P1 to P3 pupils will now be allowed to remain in class beyond March 22.

In the Executive’s original plan, the youngest pupils would have reverted to remote learning from that date to allow those in post primary exam years - years 12-14 - to return to school.

Exam year pupils will still return on that date.

The Education Minister had argued that it did not make “enormous sense” to withdraw P1-P3 from school just nine days after returning and had asked for those year groups to be allowed to continue with face-to-face learning.

The Executive will discuss the full return to school again next Tuesday.

It is understood further confirmation of what safety mitigations will be in place is needed before setting a date for all pupils to resume face to face teaching.

Peter Weir has targeted a date of April 12 for the full return for schools across Northern Ireland, and while that may yet be confirmed on Tuesday when the Executive is due to discuss wider the lockdown across Northern Ireland, the agreement on P1-P3 continuing after March 22 will at least provide the youngest pupils with a continuity of learning.