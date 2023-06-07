Parents at Northern Ireland’s largest school vote for integrated status

Northern Ireland’s largest post-primary school has taken the next step towards transforming to integrated status after a parental vote was overwhelmingly in favour of the move.

Parents at the 1,836-pupil Bangor Academy voted almost 80% for becoming integrated.

The current school enrolment shows that just 2.9% of those attending are from a Catholic background, with 59.1% Protestant and 38% identifying as other religions or none.

The next step in the process will be for Bangor Academy to put forward a proposal to the Education Authority and the Department of Education for a change in status.

Bangor Academy’s principal Matthew Pitts said he was delighted at such an “overwhelmingly positive result”.

“The entire school community, teachers and Board of Governors look forward to working closely with The Council for Integrated Education and the Integrated Education Fund to proceed through the process to become fully Integrated,” he said.

Parents at the nearby primary school Rathmore in Bangor, which has almost 600 pupils, also voted by a clear majority to transform to integrated status.

The decisions have been welcomed by North Down Alliance MP Stephen Farry.

“News parents of both Bangor Academy and Rathmore Primary School have voted in big numbers to transform the Schools to Integrated Status is a positive and progressive step towards a future where all our children are educated together,” said Mr Farry.

“I would like to commend all those involved, especially the parents who have got involved, pupils, staff and visionary leadership at both educational establishments including Principal Matthew Pitts at Bangor Academy and Julie Hardy at Rathmore Primary who have secured massive mandate for transformation to Integrated Status.”

North Down Alliance MLA Andrew Muir, a member of the Board of Governors at Rathmore Primary, added: “I am overjoyed and elated to learn parents have voted by such a large margin to make the move to Integrated Status.

“With Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College Northern Ireland’s largest school voting for integration, this sends out a strong message well beyond Bangor and is most encouraging. This is a critical step for both North Down and Northern Ireland,”

And Alliance’s education spokesperson Connie Egan said the decisions were another example of the “solid public support” behind the integrated school movement.

“Two significant schools are now making the move, evidencing benefit of Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong’s Integrated Education Act passed last year,” she said.

“The ballot results now trigger a journey along the road towards formal transformation to integrated status which I will work hard to support in the time ahead as we look to a fantastic future for both schools.”

The school announced it was to begin the process of transformation back in March, when former Education Minister Peter Weir said: “I’m not quite sure what difference being integrated will make to the school to be perfectly honest.”

The former DUP MLA, now a member of the House of Lords, added: “If you’re being entirely cynical, sometimes schools will look in the direction of becoming integrated because they think it gives them a bit of additional protection.

“It’s less likely that someone is going to come in and close an integrated school. I don’t think that’s the case at Bangor Academy.

“Ultimately, it’s a matter for Bangor Academy. The school itself is both very large and very successful, it has a very good reputation for taking in pupils from all backgrounds.”

Schools can change to become formally integrated as part of a process that includes a parental vote to see if a majority are in favour, though at least half of eligible parents and guardians in a school have to vote in the ballot.

After a wider public consultation, it will then be up to an education minister or the permanent secretary at the department to approve the move.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has already said it was now time to “speed up” the process of integration, with currently around 8% of the school population in Northern Ireland educated in the integrated sector.

There was backing too from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who also said he would like to see more integrated schools in Northern Ireland when speaking at the Agreement 25 conference hosted by Queen’s University.

Bangor Academy has always been a popular choice with parents and received 387 applications for 242 places in its September 2018 first form class, with more than 40 local pupils missed out.