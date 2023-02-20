Parents encouraged to submit post primary applications with 30% still outstanding

With the deadline for parents to select which post primary school they want their child to attend approaching later this week, some 30% have still not lodged an application with the Education Authority (EA).

Almost 25,000 pupils are due to finish primary school in June and begin post primary in September, and the EA is now urging all parents to ensure applications are in before 4pm on Thursday.

Peter Canavan, EA’s Head of Pupil Admissions and Financial Support, said: “We are delighted that over 16,600 or 70% of applications have been submitted for a post primary place for the upcoming academic year however, we are concerned that a significant number of applications are still outstanding.

“There are approximately 7,400 or 30% of pupils due to transfer from primary school to post primary in September 2023, who have yet to submit an application ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

“We want to make sure parents and guardians of all P7 pupils are aware of the deadline for applications and ensure all pupils are in the position of being considered by the school of their choice.”

EA are now strongly encouraging all parents and guardians of P7 pupils who haven’t already done so, to submit an application ahead of the deadline.

Parents can apply now via the EA Connect Portal, until 4pm on Thursday.

There are useful guides and tutorial videos available on the EA website, to assist parents and guardians with the application process.

EA staff are available to provide assistance and support throughout the application process, via the admissions helpdesk, which can be contacted on 02895 985 595 or email postprimaryadmissions@eani.org.uk