Parents take battle against school closure to the streets

Parents and pupils at St Mary’s Primary School in Fivemiletown are taking their battle to save their school from closure to the streets this weekend with a planned show of community support in the Co Tyrone village.

The parents say the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) have denied them the opportunity to meet to discuss the impact the closure, with the school planned to cease operating from next September, will have on their lives.

That’s despite the school registering a 31% increase in pupil numbers last year and on course for another rise in enrolment. Not in financial deficit, pupil numbers have risen from 32 in 2021/22 to 42 in 2022/23, and a further surge in applications means they will reach 48 this September.

Rural primary schools have been looking over their shoulders since the EA designated 105 pupils as the minimum sustainability threshold outside the main cities of Belfast and Londonderry, leaving almost 250 primary schools under the ‘sustainable’ figure’.

At 11am on Saturday, parents, children and friends of St Mary’s will be walking from St Mary’s Church in Fivemiletown up to the school, to raise awareness of the campaign and send a message to CCMS and the Department of Education that small schools are a vital part of rural communities.

Chair of the Board of Governors, Fergal Foy, said: “We’ve received an incredible amount of support so far with our campaign, with thousands of signatures gathered on petitions online and at events across Fermanagh and Tyrone in recent weeks.

“This Saturday, with thanks to the Parades Commission and PSNI, we will be walking with our children from St Mary’s Church in Fivemiletown up to St Mary’s school, and we would love to see as many people as possible coming along to join us as we send the strongest possible message that our school is the heart of our community, and we will fight together to save it. This is your opportunity to build on the fantastic support base we have and help us to save St Mary’s.”

The Statutory Objection period, during which people are encouraged to write to the Department of Education to set out their views on the proposal to close the school, remains open until April 8, and the Board of Governors have re-iterated their disappointment at the lack of engagement from CCMS.

“At no point during this whole process have CCMS had the courtesy to meet with us and actually consider the concrete evidence we have to show that we are sustainable now and can grow in the future. They have continuously hidden behind excuses about processes and avoided our questions,” Mr Foy added.

“ We have tried to engage numerous times in multiple ways, and all we get back are the same standard responses that amount to nothing in terms of proper discussion.

“We know they are feeling the mounting pressure on them, because they have finally offered to meet with the Governors, but with no actual date being provided, time is running out for any such meeting to be meaningful.

“This might just be a matter of pushing some paperwork through a process for them, but this is our children’s futures, and our community will fight tooth and nail to do what’s right for them. By walking next Saturday we can show small schools are not only sustainable, but a vital part of our rural communities.”

CCMS said it “appreciates the work of Catholic schools and knows communities value their local school.

“CCMS understands that the possible closure of a small school can be challenging and does not progress any such proposal lightly,” it added.

“CCMS reviewed the sustainability of the educational provision at St Mary’s Primary School in accordance with the Department of Education’s ‘Schools for the Future: A Policy for Sustainable Schools’.

“CCMS consulted with a range of stakeholders on the future of the school and subsequently submitted a Development Proposal regarding its possible closure. The Education Authority also conducted a consultation with affected schools in advance of the publication of the Development Proposal as part of a two-month statutory objection period. The proposal aims to provide sustainable area provision and is in line with the Education Minister’s area planning priorities and the Strategic Area Plan 2022-27.

“CCMS has engaged with St Mary’s Primary School Board of Governors, staff, and school community and considered all feedback received. Throughout this process, CCMS has sought views from the school on alternative options to deliver a viable education provision for the area. CCMS has confirmed with the school that it will continue to assist the Board of Governors to explore any sustainable option for St Mary’s Primary School during the statutory objection period.

“We would encourage everyone within the school community to continue to engage with the statutory consultation process. Any decision on the proposal will be made by the Education Minister/Permanent Secretary, who is responsible for approving any proposed change to a school.”