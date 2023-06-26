Parents take battle for special education places to Stormont

Families of children with complex needs in tears as they highlight next term uncertainty

Parents of children still waiting for places in special education nursery and primary schools have made an emotional plea for support at Stormont.

The parents, who have all had children in early years support through Mencap’s Children’s Centre, fear they will have to give up jobs to look after their children at home.

It’s understood a meeting has been arranged for later this week with a view to progressing legal action against the Department and the Education Authority over the failure to place their children unless there is significant change during this week.

Of 52 children supported by Mencap due to go to school or nursery next year, 47 have no place while the remainder have had no option but to chose a mainstream setting, even if that place will not be suitable for their requirements.

The parents at Stormont represented only a handful of 800 families left waiting for places across Northern Ireland.

MLAs are due to hold a crisis meeting with the Education Authority on Tuesday.

Victoria Biner’s son Aaronn is non-verbal, has a specific learning disability, and an autism diagnosis pending.

She said: “I lay at night watching my son sleep and my heart breaks for him.

“He has a basic human right to an education without having to battle for it, but that’s the reality. Our children need help.”

Mum-of-four Laura Lagan Houtman explained the effect the situation is having on family life.

Her daughter Anna Rose (3) has Down’s syndrome, global development delays and sever learning disability.

“She has been with Mencap for the last year and there has been an incredible amount of work done.

She has complex needs and they can only be met in an appropriate classroom setting with an appropriate classroom assistant. This is now June 26. In three days schools will be closing for the summer and we will have eight weeks of not knowing.

“I’m currently on maternity leave. I’m due to go back on July 5. We have no family support. We rely on wraparound after-school care for our children. I have to tell the creche who will be picking her up in September and I can’t as I don’t know where she’s going. It’s impossible and there are no answers coming.

“I’ve already reduced my job to a three-day week,” she added. “I’m looking at taking a career break. It shouldn’t be like this. Why do I have to fight?"

Laura Lagan Houtman from Belfast

The parents said they have received no guarantees that any place, should they receive one, will provide the necessary specialist care.

The emergency meeting was called by Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl, with many parents left in tears as they told MLAs of the difficulties they are facing.

Curtis Coates and Robyn Stevenson said their son Lucas, who has significant complex needs, received an offer from a school only to be told the Education Authority couldn’t guarantee the place.

“We started this process in January and we still have no idea where Lucas will be in September when he is due to start nursery, and even though we were offered a place that would have been suitable for him by a school, but then the Education Authority said that it could not be confirmed,” said Curtis.

“We are now hearing that there may not be any places at all for him, as the ones that could be available would be at schools that would be entirely unsuitable.

“It feels like SEN parents are constantly having to fight for the basic rights of our children. It’s clear there is discrimination. We should have known on April 28 where Lucas was going, like every other parent.

Kate Nicholl MLA said: “The key message that came to me from the parents was that it felt discriminatory for them, it wouldn’t be an option in mainstream schools to stop nursery places and these are children that need more help than anyone and we need to amplify their needs and do what we can for them.

“The distress that this is causing can’t be underestimated. These are the most vulnerable children and this is not a party political issue.

“There has been a failure from the beginning. We need at least two more special schools in Belfast alone. There is an increase in complex needs, 800 children need places and you wouldn’t expect a child from a mainstream school to go to a SEN school. Why should the opposite be okay?”

The Education Authority said: “Supporting children with SEN and ensuring all children with statements receive a placement which fully meets their needs remains a top priority for the Education Authority (EA).

“We absolutely recognise that this is an extremely anxious time for those parents and children waiting for the confirmation of a school place.

“The EA is working to ensure all children will be placed appropriately as soon as possible and fully understands the importance of keeping parents informed of progress regarding their child’s school placement.”

The EA has also promised it will be in contact with all parents of pupils awaiting placement by the week beginning June 26 2023 at the latest.