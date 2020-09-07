Part-time 20mph speed limits rolled out at 100 Northern Ireland schools

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon with pupils from Currie Primary School and Holy Family Primary School at the launch of the roll out of the scheme

New part-time 20mph speed limits at 100 schools across Northern Ireland will make our roads safer for pupils, a Stormont minister has said.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said that the £2m scheme means “parents, children and staff will be safer as they go to and from school on a daily basis”.

At each of the schools new road signs will be erected in the form of standard fixed speed limit signs with flashing amber lights set to come on at the times the reduced speed limit applies.

The SDLP minister said: “I am delighted today to announce the 100 schools that will benefit from the introduction of the new reduced speed limits for this year.

“Children, parents and teachers in every part of the North will see positive, practical changes delivered on the ground by the Department of Infrastructure in their community.”

The minister said that schools in Northern Ireland were assessed across the four roads divisions and 25 schools in each were identified based on need as well as individual site constraints.

“Road safety, especially around our schools, is a priority and it is my intention that through future programmes many more schools will have a 20mph speed limit on the roads outside their gates,” Ms Mallon said.

“My officials are working at pace to develop the schemes, take forward the legislation and put in place the new part-time 20mph speed limit measures at these schools.

“This is another step forward in our effort to make our roads safer, however, it is vital that all road users take care on our roads. Together we can deliver safer places for all our communities.”

The scheme follows trials at a number of schools to determine the effectiveness of the signs, which were found to have a positive impact on reducing speed.

DUP MLA Michelle McIlveen, chair of Stormont's Infrastructure Committee, welcomed the introduction of the scheme.

"This is a very welcome announcement by the Minister for Infrastructure. I know colleagues across Northern Ireland have lobbied for this at individual schools in their constituencies. It is also positive that 25 schools in each roads division will benefit," she said.

"Trials of the part-time 20mph signage have shown to have a positive impact upon road safety and can help play a positive role in keeping pupils safe."

You can find out which 100 schools are part of the scheme via our searchable table below: