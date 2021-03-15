Peter Weir announces programme of regular Covid testing for NI schools

Minister Weir announced that all pupils in years 12-14, and staff at post primary schools, will be offered rapid Covid tests twice a week when they return on March 22.

That lateral flow Covid testing, which is voluntary, is to be extended to all primary school staff after the Easter holidays.

The announcement raises the possibility the Executive will agree that all primary school pupils can return to face to face teaching before Easter, with the issue set to be a key part of discussions today as the Minister continues to call for unity on bringing pupils back into the classroom as soon as possible.

Pupils in P1-P4, pre-school and nursery returned to classrooms last Monday and will remain in school when exam years 12-14 in post primary return next Monday.

Mr Weir urged all political parties to see sense when the NI Executive meets on Tuesday to review lockdown restrictions and allow all children to return to school as soon as possible.

“I’d have preferred if we’d been in a position where decisions could be made earlier, but we are where we are,” Peter Weir told the NI Assembly yesterday.

“Last week we were able to agree that P1-P3 and preschool children would have no interruption to their education. That was an important step forward. We will only reach something close to normality when we have all students back.

“I hope the Executive will unite around a position where we are seen to value the education and the role of our young people,” he said.

Mr Weir said he fully understood the need for certainty on the return to school dates.

“Some of those at Primary level will see a situation where they are seeing a younger sibling heading into school,” he said. “There is a level of confusion why they are not. It’s important that we bring a level of certainty.

“I will again be pushing for that return as soon as possible in line with whatever health regulations need to be put in place. From an academic point of view, and where families are at, and also from the point of view of mental health and well-being of young people, it’s critical that we get that return to face to face teaching as soon as practically possible.”

It’s unlikely, though, that there will be any immediate resumption of school sport, with the Minister telling the Assembly that he would have to “reluctantly accept” that some aspects of school life would have to remain under restrictions.

“Some activities associated with schools that have a somewhat higher risk due to mixing within and between year groups, such as school sports, must remain paused at the moment,” he said.

“These activities will therefore remain paused until public health advice permits them to recommence.”

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Conor Murphy confirmed that the Department of Education has bid for £4m funding “for summer scheme 2021” as well as £5m to support a youth service summer scheme.