Peter Weir defends pulling out of Stormont committee appearance

Education Minister Peter Weir has defended pulling out of an appearance before Stormont’s Education Committee to answer questions over pupils returning to school.

Mr Weir had been asked to attend by the committee, but said his absence was the result of other Executive business.

It is understood that the Minister had been requested to attend an ‘Executive away day’ and had informed the education committee five days ago that he would be unable to address members of the committee. Other Ministers had also cancelled appointments.

Mr Weir’s camp have been left frustrated at the accusations and the way some have elected to play ‘party politics’ over the Minister’s non-appearance.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “The Education Minister was due to attend the Education Committee this morning.

“Unfortunately on this occasion the Minister was unable to attend due to an Executive meeting at which all Ministers were required to attend. The Department offered to send officials in the Minister’s place.

“The Department informed the committee on March 5 that the Minister could not attend and provided a number of alternative dates in March. The Minister will now be attending the Education Committee on March 23.”

That failed to stop committee members voicing anger and frustration at being unable to question the Minister, with SDLP member Daniel McCrossan accusing him of “going wandering, as usual, nowhere to be seen,” when there are important issues to discuss.

“The frustration to this is overwhelming,” Mr McCrossan told the committee. “The Minister is returning schools and yes, we all want our children back, but safely. I have 101 questions to ask this Minister about what he has put in place to ensure that kids have returned safely, that teachers have returned to the classroom safely.

“It’s no secret I have very little confidence in this Minister for Education, but every principal in my constituency and beyond, right across the north, are asking me questions and I can’t get answers because Peter Weir won’t answer them.”

Describing Mr Weir’s absence as “really frustrating”, Mr McCrossan added: “We should be working together but this Minister doesn’t want to work with this committee. It’s very clear.”

DUP committee member Maurice Bradley hit back and warned Mr McCrossan to tone down his language.

“The Minister told the committee he is away on other important Executive business,” he replied. “That doesn’t suggest he’s off wandering around anywhere.

“If I had 100 questions the first person I would be going to is the Minister, not waiting until a committee day. I share the frustration that the rest of the committee has that we can’t meet the Minister coming up to a vital time, but we need to moderate our accusations and language.”

Sinn Fein member Pat Sheehan said there were other issues over the availability of the Minister, especially at a time when the education budget is coming under pressure and all the talk is of building a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

“It’s disappointing when we see announcements in the media and the proper procedures in the Assembly are not used,” he said.

“In contrast the Health Minister seems willing to come to the Assembly quite often, probably more often than any other Minister, and while I have issues with the Health Minister around the whole pandemic, certainly, in terms of his availability both to the Assembly and to committee, he is in stark contrast to this Education Minister.”

SDLP member Justin McNulty accused the Minister of “playing truant”,

“This has been a big week for schools and there are big decisions ahead,” he said.

“I had so many questions to ask the Education Minister on behalf of parents, teachers and staff.

“The Minister has told the Education Committee he’s too busy to come before us. He’s playing truant.”