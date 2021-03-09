Peter Weir wants all kids back in school by April 12

The Education Minister will ask the Executive to agree to a date of April 12 for all pupils in Northern Ireland to return to school.

Peter Weir will also ask Ministerial colleagues to agree to allow all primary school children to be in school from March 22.

P1-P3 pupils who returned on Monday are due to revert to remote learning on that date, with health advice ahead of the current phased return encouraging no more than three years groups in school at one time.

The initial plan would then see Years 12-14 return to post primary education, but Mr Weir has urged the Executive to speed up the process of getting all pupils back into the classroom,

Education will dominate Thursday’s Executive meeting and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said ministers will work to address the return of children classrooms across Northern Ireland.

“I want all pupils back in school in a safe and sustainable way, so the Executive needs to discuss that,” she said.

“We’ve already set out a phased approach to schools. We need to work through that. We need to give a bit of time to analyse the impact of the children who have returned. The Executive needs to do that collectively.”

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said there was a will to see all pupils returned to school “as quickly as possible”, but any decision taken by ministers this week comes with a warning of caution from a leading teachers’ union.

Mr Murphy said any decision would be guided by health advice.

“All ministers want restrictions lifted as soon as they can, for a variety of reasons,” he told the Assembly on Tuesday.

“Online learning is no substitute for face-to-face learning, as everybody recognises.

“Of course we want to do it as quickly as possible as to what’s safe at the time over the course of the pandemic and the transmission rates associated with that.”

Head teachers have urged the Executive to maintain continuity of education for P1-P3 by reversing the decision to withdraw the youngest pupils from the classroom at the end of next week after just nine days back in class.

But the NASUWT said it would prefer a cautious approach.

“It is entirely understandable that parents and many teachers would wish nursery and P1 to P3 children to remain in school after March 22,” said the union’s northern official, Justin McCamphill, “but the plan adopted by the Executive was based on the advice of their scientific advisers and unless that advice has changed there should not be a change to current plans for primary and nursery schools.

“While the Covid figures are moving in the right direction it is important that a cautious approach is maintained as work towards a fuller reopening of schools.”

Mark McTaggart, Assistant Northern Secretary with the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), said he would expect any decision taken to be in line with current health advice, and backed up with evidence with regard to community transmission.

But he warned that schools must have enough notice to prepare for any further return of pupils.

“When the decision was taken in relation to P1 to P3 returning to online learning from March 22, due regard was given to the fact that it was felt that, to reduce transmission in communities, only three year groups should be in school, regardless of the school setting,” he said.

“If it can be demonstrated that in the intervening time from the decision being taken and now that it is safe to disregard this advice, and that it is safe for P1 to P3 and years 12 to 14 to be in school at the same time, INTO could have no objection.

“The same would be true of full reopening of schools after Easter,” he added.

“It will be entirely dependant on the scientific advice available at that point. The Executive has made it clear that decisions will be data driven rather than date driven, however, it is important that schools are given proper time to address issues in relation to extending the phased return to school, and therefore INTO would reiterate its demand that decisions are communicated to school at least 10 working days prior to the date of implementation, rather than at 4.30pm on the Friday prior to a Monday change.”

Children’s Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma said the Executive must now deliver some clarity for pupils.

“I remain concerned about the vagueness of the current pathway plan to return,” she said.

“While I welcome the return of some primary pupils this week and would welcome all pupils returning to school as quickly as possible, I remain concerned about the vagueness of the current pathway plan to return.

“It does not provide sufficient clarity with regards to the specific conditions that need to be in place for all children and young people to return to school on the 12 of April. “I would be deeply disappointed if the Education Minister and the Executive do not provide this clarity in the coming weeks so that schools and relevant authorities (health, education and transport) have sufficient time to ensure that all arrangements are in place.

“It is vital we learn the lessons from Special Schools and not make announcements without all the measures and planning being in place.

“I also remain concerned about the start stop nature of the current plan. There has been too much disruption to our children’s lives and their education, so when children do return to school they need continuity and they should be doing so until the end of the academic year and beyond.

“When schools do reopen they need to be given space to assess where every individual child is and put a plan in place to level the playing field in terms of education and well-being - those plans should be in partnership with health, communities and the voluntary and community sectors and must run through the summer in preparation for the new school year.”