Pilot scheme to tackle gambling addiction set for NI schools

By Mark Bain

A pilot scheme aimed at tacking gambling addiction in young people is to be trialled at schools in Northern Ireland.

The programme, set up by a charity formed by parents who have been bereaved by gambling related suicide, aims to deliver a hard hitting message directly to school pupils, and will begin in Northern Ireland and England before being rolled out across the rest of the UK.

The scheme was officially launched at Stormont on Tuesday by those involved in the charity, Gambling With Lives.

Created by experts on gambling harm, academics, teachers, award-winning filmmakers and people with lived experience of gambling harm, the charity is hoping to influence the way gambling awareness education is delivered to young people and address the lack of information and help available.

Based on already published research about education and awareness raising across other products like drugs, tobacco and alcohol, the programme covers the basics about gambling including understanding odds, risk and the “house edge”.

It will also focuses on how addictive products work and the methods and impact of industry marketing, which sets it apart from programmes delivered by industry-funded charities.

The Stormont launch comes as the assembly considers the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements (Amendment) Bill – the first significant reform of gambling legislation in Northern Ireland in more than 35 years and at a time when Northern Ireland has a higher rate of gambling disorder than any other UK region. Up to 2.3% of the adult population is addicted to gambling.

Sadie Keogh’s son Lewis took his life in 2013 after becoming addicted to gambling. Lewis had secretly fallen £55,000 in debt from online gambling. and his parents are one of the main driving forces behind the scheme.

“Children are taught about the dangers of alcohol, drugs and smoking; they are told about road safety and sexual predators, but no-one tells them about the gambling industry and its most dangerous products, or the harm that they can so easily inflict,” she said.

“Appropriate gambling education could save many lives every year in Northern Ireland, where we have high levels of gambling disorder, and the relevant treatment is difficult to access, when compared with drug and alcohol addiction.”

Barry Fennell, Programme Manager for Northern Ireland at Gambling with Lives, said gambling harm was a massive issue here in Northern Ireland.

“Tens of thousands of people are addicted,” he said.

“Our new programme has been specially designed to raise awareness in young people of the harm that gambling can cause, opening the door for conversations with them, as opposed to just waiting for the harm to occur.

“We’re confident that the programme will help protect many young people.”