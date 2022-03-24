Plymouth Brethren Christian Church’s schools merger plan for Northern Ireland rejected by Education Minister McIlveen

A plan by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church to open a voluntary grammar school in Northern Ireland has been rejected by the Education Minister.

The OneSchool Global network, established by the church, announced its intention to open the new school in 2019, but the proposal has finally been rejected.

The church, which already runs schools in Northern Ireland, said it was extremely disappointed that the plan to merge two schools into a single, two-site post-primary, had been rejected by Michelle McIlveen.

The existing schools in Newry and Knockloughrim, Co Londonderry, currently educate pupils of all school ages and will continue to operate as normal.

As independent schools, they are not currently funded by the Department of Education (DE), though if the proposal had been accepted that would have changed.

OneSchool Global educates around 10,000 pupils in 20 countries around the world, with 23 currently operating across the UK. Parents of pupils currently pay fees of between £3,295 and £10,000 a year depending on how many children they have enrolled.

The plan would have seen the two schools, which have around 100 pupils between them, combine under a single principal and board of governors.

Pupils study subjects from the national curriculum and still sit qualifications like GCSEs, but the school ethos is based on the Plymouth Brethren Christian faith, which dates back to 1827.

A total of 68 pupils currently attended the school in Knockloughrim school. It draws pupils from a catchment area stretching from Belfast to Londonderry.

The Newry campus is attended by 26 post-primary pupils, with some travelling from the Republic.

It’s understood a meeting between governors and former Education Minister Peter Weir was held in January 2021, where he was informed of the intention to progress the merger plan for “the wider community of Christian parents and families”. The schools also educate some pupils who are not members of the Plymouth Brethren Church.

“The proposal seeks to address the significant financial burden of providing these schools on the Brethren community - schools are non-selective, either on educational ability or financial wealth of the parents,” the meeting was told.

“It would see a benefit from the taxes that members of the community pay, part of which goes to DE, by receiving some funding from the government. The proposal is asking for equality in these areas. The school, while not inaccessible to all young people, will attract those who are from the faith community.”

Following the rejection of the proposal, after the Education Authority and the Controlled Schools Support Council said they had a number of concerns, OneSchool Global Northern Ireland added: “Our latest inspection reports clearly recognise the value of the pastoral care in both of our campuses that allows our students to thrive, in addition to the high quality of teaching and learning that they receive.

“We will reflect on the detailed report provided by the Department of Education over the coming weeks and see how we can continue to learn from feedback provided.”