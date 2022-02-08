Positive Covid cases in NI schools still rising

The total number of Covid cases recorded in schools has risen for the fourth week in a row, according to the latest statistics from the Public Health Agency.

The Agency’s weekly epidemiological report showed that in the last week of January the overall number of new cases rose to almost 7,000 in school settings.

The figures include primary, post-primary and special schools.

In the four weeks up to January 30, there were 20,475 confirmed cases notified to the Contact Tracing Service.

While primary schools are still recording significantly more positive cases, the number of new cases fell from 4,410 in the week ending January 23, to 4,172.

The number in post-primary schools has risen sharply to 2,606 in the week ending January 30, from 2,170 the previous week.

In total, 61.7% of cases during the month were in primary schools, 35.9% in post-primary schools and 2.4% in special schools, while 95.0% of primary, 99.5% of post-primary and 97.5% of special schools have had at least one new case.

In January over half of schools reported more than 15 cases of Covid, with figures including 324 primary schools (42.5%) and 172 post-primaries (89.6%).

The latest figures are released as a leading union has warned that teachers and pupils are “getting to the point of burnout” due to the additional pressures brought by the pandemic.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation committee chair in Northern Ireland, Marie O’Shea, said the hard work of schools should not be overlooked.

“Whilst there were closures of buildings in a lot of cases, there was not a closure of schools,” she said.

Ms O’Shea has also previously warned that the schools need to brace themselves for a surge in cases as restrictions ease in the wider community.

“What schools now must guard against is complacency. Seeing restrictions eased across society doesn’t mean this is a time to relax,” she said.

“If anything, schools are going to have to be stronger, and we would like to see stronger language used by the Executive in their messaging to education.

“We‘ve seen before that schools bear the brunt of any wider easing of restrictions. This time it will be no different.

“It’s vital that people remember that schools and teachers continue to contribute to their young people through through this pandemic.”

Last week Department of Education statistics revealed that almost 20% of pupils were not in school in the week from Monday, January 24 to Friday, January 28,