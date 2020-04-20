Predicting exam grades for Northern Ireland students is like playing God, says teacher

Teachers have said being asked to predict their students' grades is "fundamentally unfair".

Two local teachers were among those expressing concern after Stormont Education Minister Peter Weir announced that Covid-19 restrictions mean GCSE, AS and A-level tests will be replaced by a "calculated grade" that takes into account homework and mock exams.

This applies to exams set by the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA).

Concerns were raised last week that teachers will now face a flood of appeals.

Emma, who asked to be known only by her first name, teaches at a Belfast college and said the new system would put enormous pressure on staff.

"I think it's going to be the toughest challenge teachers are going to face in their teaching career," she said.

"I feel we're having to play God a little bit.

"Teachers really care and we work so hard throughout the year. It's crushing for us but we have to think positively, we have to think fairly."

A-levels teacher Simon Green said he was "disappointed" by the decision.

"It seems to me fundamentally unfair to use data from mock exams and homework that students were told would not count towards their final grade," he said.

Mr Green said the change could also disadvantage students who performed better in tests.

"There is also the issue of very bright students who cram for exams and therefore whose ability is not necessarily reflected in the work they have previously submitted," he said.

Justin McCamphill from NASUWT, Northern Ireland's largest teachers' union, said more assurances were needed.

"There is a consensus from members on the ground that this is challenging, but probably the only thing that can be done in the circumstances," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"We think schools shouldn't rush into doing anything drastic.

"They have until the end of May to complete this exercise, so they need to plan for it carefully.

"They also need to manage the expectations of parents and pupils that individual decisions on grades and ranking will not be shared.

"I would say that we understand teachers are nervous. This is a situation that is fraught with difficulties.

"So again, I would say don't be rushing into this and wait until CCEA produce clarification on exactly what it is they expect teachers to do."

UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson also set out his criteria for allowing pupils back to school.

In a direct address to school children across the UK, he said: "To any young people watching, I wanted to say to you how sorry I am that you've had your education disrupted in this way."

He said there were five tests needed to allow schools to reopen.

These include ensuring the NHS had capacity to cope with coronavirus and for daily death rates to come down.

Also required is reliable data to show rates of infection is decreasing to manageable levels, and assurances that testing capacity and PPE levels were sufficient for present and future demand.

Mr Williamson added: "Perhaps most crucially, we need to be confident that any changes we do make will not risk a second peak of infections.

"When we can be sure that we have met these five essential points, we can think about getting children into schools again, learning, mastering new ideas and being with their friends once more."

Elsewhere, the Irish Health Minister Simon Harris has said he would support opening schools for one day a week before the end of term in order to provide "breathing space" for parents and children.

"I'd like to see a situation where you could expand somewhat the areas in which people can go beyond their home," he said. "I am conscious that cocooning may remain a reality for quite a period of time, but is there a safe way that they can get out every now and then and take a walk, but I am not going to be making these decisions."