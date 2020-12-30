Pressure mounts on Peter Weir over NI schools reopening as Stormont Assembly is recalled

The Stormont Assembly will be recalled on Thursday as the pressure mounts on Education Minister Peter Weir to reassess the decision to allow schools in Northern Ireland to open as normal next week.

MLAs will now bid to compel Mr Weir to act to protect pupils and teachers ahead of the January 4 date for pupils to return to the classroom.

As the number of new Covid cases reached a daily high of 1,566 on Tuesday, with fourteen further deaths from the virus, the recall petition from SDLP education spokesperson, Daniel McCrossan, achieved the necessary 30 signatures.

“I welcome the support of Assembly colleagues for a recall petition and tomorrow, SDLP MLAs will be robustly challenging Minister Weir on his failure to act to provide vital safety assurances, ahead of schools reopening next week,” said Mr McCrossan.

“With a huge rise in Covid-19 levels across our community, the fact that schools across the North are due to return in just days is deeply concerning.”

Mr McCrossan said teachers were growing increasingly anxious about returning to schools in the current situation.

“Pupils, parents and teachers are extremely anxious and there has been a lack of clarity and support to reassure them and assist,” he said.

“For weeks now, the SDLP has urged the Minister to provide this support to our school leaders and he has failed to do so.”

“It is now essential that the Minister for Education outlines the medical and scientific evidence he has used to dogmatically rule out an extended school holiday.”

“It is unfortunate that the Minister for Education needs to be dragged before the Assembly, instead of taking proactive action. The SDLP will ensure that pupils, parents and teachers have the answers and assurances they need.”

“People have the right to know if it is safe for pupils and teachers to return to school next week and the SDLP will ensure that the Minister for Education can no longer ignore taking action.”

Justin McCamphill, NASUWT National Official Northern Ireland, said Tuesday’s figures were “shocking” and the fact schools are still scheduled to re-pen as normal was “farcical”.

“The figures released by the Department of Health today are truly shocking,” he said.

“1566 cases in 24 hours far exceeds any previous daily total. Peter Weir’s position that schools should open as normal from January 4 grows more farcical by the day.”

“With the medical experts forecasting a surge in mid-January it is more obvious than ever before that restarting schools next week is going to have detrimental consequences for the health service and will lead to further transmission among young people and school staff.”

He said the current plan to introduce blended learning later in January was “too little to late”.

“Action must be taken now to avoid catastrophe in mid-January,” he said.

“Moving to blended learning from January 25 will be too little too late”

“The NASUWT is calling on all Executive parties to act to protect workers in schools, young people and the wider community. The union supports calls for the Assembly to be recalled and emergency measures put in place.”