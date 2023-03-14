Primary school counselling service ‘unlikely to continue’ as budget pressure mounts

Happy Healthy Minds could be amongst several programmes to fall by the wayside at the end of this month

A counselling and therapeutic service for primary schools is “unlikely to continue” after the end of this month, the Department of Education has said as it awaits news of what it expects to be “an extremely challenging budget”.

Happy Healthy Minds could be amongst several programmes to fall by the wayside at the end of March.

There are already doubts over the future of ‘holiday hunger payments’ after the Department also confirmed that the scheme helps the families of over 96,000 children with the cost of meals during the holidays

The Department said the pilot scheme will continue to operate until the end of this month, but added: “The programme is subject to an independent evaluation and the Department is expecting this to be completed by the end of March 2023.

“Current indications are that the Department will be given an extremely challenging budget outcome for 2023-24, and therefore it is unlikely that the Department will be in a position to continue with this pilot after the end of March.”

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter said the news will be “deeply disappointing and concerning”.

“I know from engaging with mental health groups that many children benefited from this pilot and I am particularly concerned about what will happen those who are currently taking part in it and may not have finished their course of counselling,” she said.

“Given the mental health crisis that is currently impacting the north and the poor provision that currently exists within our health service, the last thing we should be doing is removing services like this that can make a real difference in children’s lives.

“Our young people have been through a difficult few years, with the coronavirus pandemic and other pressures and we know that early intervention can often prevent mental health problems becoming worse in later life.

“I am deeply frustrated that we still have no Assembly and Executive in place to protect important services such as this.

“We have been left at the mercy of a Tory budget which looks set to wreak havoc in many areas, especially our education system.

“It’s clear the end of this pilot will have a profound negative impact on the mental health of our young people and I would urge the department to reconsider. We cannot put a price on supporting our children with their mental health.”

Healthy Happy Minds was launched in November 2021 and extended at the end of October by then Education Minister Michelle McIlveen who said: “The consistent message from principals and school staff is that both these programmes have been invaluable in helping to support pupils across all our educational settings.

“Healthy Happy Minds continues to have a significant and positive impact on the emotional health and well-being of our younger pupils.”

Mental health charities have also warned about the devastating impact the loss of the service could have.

“Any potential loss of funding for these services could lead to thousands of children without the support they rely upon in school, adding to NHS waiting lists and backlog as schools lack the funding to facilitate these services,” said Theo Burton, Policy Manager of Pure Mental NI.

“It is incredibly worrying that the mental health services that so many children and young people rely on for support could be the first to be scrapped.

“The Department of Education need to be investing in a culture of wellbeing in our schools, not cutting funding to these vital services.”