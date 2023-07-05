Primary school issues legal challenge to last-minute closure decision

A principal who was told his Co Down school was closing down two weeks before the end of term is taking a legal challenge against the decision.

John Hennessy, principal of St Anne’s Primary School, Donaghadee, is challenging the decision-making process of the Education Authority (EA), the Department of Education and the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS).

The closure decision came just a few weeks after parents having voted for integrated status, a move supported by the Integrated Education Fund.

Mr Hennessy was initially told that his school would close on August 31.

Even though he has since been told it can remain open until October 31, the principal said the impact on staff and parents had been heart-breaking.

When approached about the decision to close the school, CCMS said: “The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools has received notification of a legal challenge in regard to St Anne’s Primary School. As such it would not be appropriate to comment at this time.”

“To be blunt, we are disgusted at the way we have been treated in this process,” said Mr Hennessy.

“In March it looked like we would have a future as an integrated school.

“When we got nearer to the end of term, even though closure was still a possibility, we were made aware that schools had been informed there was not enough time to implement any decisions before the end of term and that they should prepare to welcome pupils for another year.

“But we seem to have been treated differently. Two weeks after other schools were told there would be no decisions made, we were told we would close on August 31 despite an excellent inspection report and surplus finance.”

The decision prompted an apology from the Department of Education’s permanent secretary, Mark Browne.

“It is clear that, on this occasion, our arrangements fell short of what we would wish, and the school community would rightly expect, and I wish to express my sincerest apologies for the hurt and anxiety you have suffered as a consequence,” he informed governors.

Mr Hennessy criticised the length of time responses to questions over the situation took to be answered.

“The parents panicked. The staff panicked,” he added.

“A few weeks after having a potential future as an integrated primary school, the rug was completely pulled from under us.

"It took 10 days for any of the authorities to respond to our questions and even then it was only to tell us that we would instead have until the end of October.”

Mr Hennessy said a decision from the EA and CCMS in relation to another under-threat school, St Mary’s Primary School in Fivemiletown, had raised further concerns.

“Having heard that St Mary’s would remain open as the EA investigates ‘certain aspects of the closure’ decision, we have questions over how that might have implications for other schools.

“To us, it’s like this decision has been made and then those responsible have run off for the summer leaving us to deal with the fallout.”

On the decision that St Anne’s Primary School is to close, the Department of Education added: “Every Development Proposal (DP) is considered on its own merits and in the educational interests of children.

"Evidence presented in relation to St Anne’s PS showed that the school is unsustainable and did not demonstrate that it could become sustainable in line with the minimum enrolment set out in the Sustainable Schools Policy (SSP).

“Evidence also shows wider availability of places in the area, in both the maintained and integrated sectors, which are the focus of the proposals.”