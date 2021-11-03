Primary schools get £5m for wellbeing

The Education Minister has announced the start of a multi-million pound pilot scheme to support therapeutic and counselling services in primary schools.

The Healthy Happy Minds service will include all primary schools, special schools with primary age pupils, and primary education outside school, and will run until the end of March 2022.

The investment comes as Finance Minister Conor Murphy warned Departments that they face cuts in budgets in the next financial year to address mounting pressures on the health service.

The scheme is costing the Department £5m, but welcoming Education Minister Michelle McIlveen to his school in Dundonald on Tuesday morning, Brooklands Primary principal Jeremy Armstrong said you can’t put a price on the happiness and wellbeing of children.

“We have had experience through the Engage programme to help pupils back to school after Covid and used those funds for mental health and emotional wellbeing and how far that has already gone to provide support,” he said.

“We are already thinking about how this money can be used to benefit more children through drama classes, gardening, ways to compliment what we are already doing and take things a step further.

“The reality of the situation is that the need for this is as great as ever.

“The children came back after the second lockdown and we immediately noticed the increase for the need of programmes such as this,” he said.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty in the world, and on a smaller scale in the lives of individual children.

“Any money at all that allows us to look at that very important early stage, the emotional wellbeing of the children, is very gratefully received.”

The Education Minister knows there will be tough financial decisions ahead, but said the latest investment in wellbeing is another crucial step in supporting children.

“This will allow pupils in all primary schools to participate in therapeutic and counselling services until the end of March 2022,” the Minister said.

“The Healthy Happy Minds pilot is one of a range of measures supporting the implementation of the ‘Children and Young People’s Emotional Health and Wellbeing in Education Framework’, providing support to primary school pupils with an aim to prevent and reduce mental health issues.

“When we consider that 50% of mental health problems are established by the age of 14, the importance of promoting emotional health and wellbeing at the earliest stage is clear.”

Schools will receive allocations directly, 50% immediately and 50% in January 2022.

“Covid has very much put a focus on this, but I think it’s something we need to be look at developing further going forward,” Ms McIlveen added.

“These things are very much budget focused. We will have to see what the share for education is coming out of the current budget round, but this is a very important aspect of school life.”

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed funding but said much more needs to be done.

"The Minister's announcement will really only help schools until March but the problems facing our children and young people will remain long after that,” he said.

''I am calling on the Minister to put in place a proper plan to tackle the mental health challenges in our schools and to move beyond these short term initiatives."