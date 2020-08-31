Principals' concern: too much confusion over face coverings in Northern Ireland schools

Principals have said there is still confusion around the wearing of face coverings as more students return to schools across Northern Ireland from Tuesday.

Stormont's Education Minister Peter Weir announced last week that the guidance on face masks would be updated to include a recommendation to wear them in corridors of post-primary schools when they return full-time.

Previous advice had made it mandatory for all pupils aged 13 and over to wear a face covering on public transport or when large numbers of staff or pupils were gathered together in an enclosed space where social distancing was not possible.

However, they were "not generally recommended for routine use in schools".

The introduction of face coverings in Northern Ireland's school corridors followed advice from the chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser and came after similar moves in Scotland, and hours before a U-tun in England.

However Michael Allen, principal of Lisneal College in Londonderry, said the new guidance has caused great confusion amongst school heads.

Mr Allen, who will have 900 pupils and 90 staff returning to his school from Tuesday, raised this issue directly with Mr Weir on Twitter over the weekend.

He pointed out that the BBC had last week reported that students must wear face coverings while principals had also been contacted by the Education Authority to say masks would be mandatory, rather than just recommended.

Responding to Mr Allen, Mr Weir tweeted: "Position is same as sent out to schools on Tuesday night. Already recommended for transport and where larger groups of pupils and/or staff beyond normal classroom and now extended to corridors and movement around the school.

"Beyond where we recommend, if a pupil or staff member wishes to use a face covering then it is permitted," he added.

Mr Allen told the Belfast Telegraph on Monday: "Look, if every school is using its own discretion then they will probably all be doing it differently.

"I don't think you can make it mandatory but maybe it would have been easier if it was, with exemptions, in order for schools to manage."

He added: "Our message to our pupils is that we are strongly encouraging their use in corridors and communal areas where there could be large numbers. That's simply to try and offer some level of protection of those students and staff who might be more vulnerable to infection."

Justin McCamphill of the NASUWT teaching union believes face coverings should be compulsory in schools.

"We have had a lot of our members asking us what 'strongly recommend' actually means and it's being interpreted in different ways in different schools," he said.

"Most schools say they are telling their students to wear a face covering in corridors etc but there is still some confusion out there. Some principals are worried that they are going to have difficulty implementing this particularly when the minister is posting on social media that it's not mandatory."

While many pupils in P7 and years 12 and 14 were back at school last week for the first time since March, the full school population is set to return this week.

Mr McCamphill said that while his members support the move on face coverings, they have also questioned why it was not introduced earlier instead of "coming at the last possible moment".

"This has all come too late and face coverings should not be a substitute for social distancing which schools should still be trying to implement as much as possible," he added.

Meanwhile Scotland's Education Secretary said on Monday that pupils should not be sent home if they refuse to comply with new guidance making face coverings mandatory in corridors and on school transport there.

John Swinney announced updated guidance for Scottish schools making it mandatory for pupils and staff to wear masks because of the "difficulty" of physical distancing in "crowded corridor environments".

But he rejected the idea that pupils should be sent home if they fail to wear a face covering, when asked whether he agreed with the suggestion by the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association (SSTA) at the Government's coronavirus briefing.

"We've got to make sure that the wearing of face coverings in schools becomes essentially a habitual part of school life," Mr Swinney said.

"In our guidance, we make it clear that young people should be encouraged and motivated and required to do that, but it should not result in exclusion from school if they don't do that.

"I don't agree with the SSTA that young people should be excluded from school if they're not wearing face coverings, but I do think schools need to build up the cultural understanding and awareness of the importance of wearing face coverings as something that is done to protect all of the school population - staff and pupils alike."

The new rules are "precautionary judgments" based on World Health Organisation advice and concerns from schools since they reopened two weeks ago, Mr Swinney said.