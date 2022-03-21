Principal’s plea to ‘sort it out’ as strike impacts special schools

Union and bosses urged to resume talks as pay dispute takes its toll on most vulnerable pupils

A number of parents of pupils at a Belfast special school were forced to miss a day’s work on Monday due to a strike by members of Unite.

The action is hitting school transport, the supply of meals and some classroom assistants.

Fleming Fulton principal Karen Hancock said staff are doing all they can to keep things as normal as possible for pupils, but the upset to daily routine is difficult to manage.

The school has a number of pupils bussed in, and is among those facing disruption due to the pay dispute.

“Some parents have managed to bring their children in to us today, and we thank them for that, but others haven’t been able to,” said Ms Hancock.

“Some have lost a day of work, as their children haven’t been able to get here.

“Once again, it’s the most vulnerable people in society that feel the greatest effect of these things.

“Our parents have been amazing, but maintaining a normal routine for our pupils is one of the main tasks of our job.

“Any disruption to that will hit the pupils and their families hard.

“We will be staying open this week, but there will also be a significant number of pupils who can’t make it. We’re back to providing remote learning as best we can.”

Glenveagh Special School in Belfast was forced to close for the day as union members started their week-long industrial action.

There was disruption elsewhere, with the Education Authority (EA) saying more than 300 bus routes have been affected by the action, which has also hit some council services such as bin collections, as well as some Housing Executive maintenance work.

Special schools and those in rural areas, where school transport is heavily relied on, have been particularly affected, with many of the pupils carried by the EA’s familiar yellow buses.

“We especially feel for the kids and families caught up in this,” added Ms Hancock.

“They thrive on routine, familiar faces and friends, and that is something that’s been deprived to them for so long during the pandemic. They need stability.

“Some parents will be losing a day of their own pay, maybe more.

“Add to that the budgeting for fuel they might not have anticipated, the cost of food and heating at home.

“School is a whole life to our children, and while we appreciate the feeling of union members, that they feel they need to take this action, we would urge those involved in the dispute to get back around the table and sort out their differences for the sake of the pupils.”

On the picket line at Belfast City Hall, Unite shop steward John Moore said workers needed a 10% pay increase to make up for past freezes and rising living costs.

“We’re here today because of the 1.75% pay rise that was offered to us last year. It was a slap in the face,” he said.

“That 1.75% doesn’t cut it — 1.25% they’ll take off us next month in national insurance rises, and we would hope to get at least 10% to make it liveable for ourselves and the knock-on effect to our families.

“The local councils and the Government at Westminster need to listen to the low-paid front line working-class people on the ground.

“We worked through a pandemic — we didn’t get anything for that — and now a 1.75% pay rise is totally unacceptable.

“It is another pay cut. In the last 10 to 11 years we’re about 22% behind.

“We have to live. Our families have to live.”

He added: “We have mortgages to pay, bills to pay, energy prices are going through the roof, food bills are going through the roof.”

The EA said it was “disappointed” at the union’s decision to go ahead with the strike over what it said was a nationally agreed pay award.

“We are working closely with schools and have asked them to notify parents where possible if meals will not be served,” it added.

The union Unite has said “workers never, ever take strike action lightly”.

“At all stages Unite has attempted to secure engagement by employers to avoid disruptive industrial action but they have done nothing to address either our members’ concerns or the needs of service users,” a spokesperson said.

“The way to end this situation is for employers to get to the negotiating table and make an offer that meets our members’ pay expectations. We stand ready to negotiate.”