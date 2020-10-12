Principals urge Executive to reveal whether schools will close for extended period over mid-term

Principals have called for a definitive decision on whether or not schools in Northern Ireland will close for a longer mid-term break as part of wider Covid-19 lockdown measures.

With schools set to shut for the Hallowe'en break within the next fortnight, there is growing speculation new restrictions being considered by the Executive could include a longer closure of schools for two or three weeks.

However DUP Education Minister Peter Weir has insisted schools should remain open even if a so-called circuit breaker lockdown is introduced.

He told the BBC that while the Executive has difficult decisions to make, a balanced approach is needed.

"Children unfortunately have lost enough time through not being directly in schools," he said.

"One of the key priorities has got to be to protect the welfare of children and their future.

"I believe as such then that keeping schools open should be a key priority," Mr Weir said.

Graham Gault of the National Association of Head Teachers says it's essential in planning for a circuit breaker, that genuine cognisance is given to issues of workload for school principals.

"Principals are wholly committed to the well-being of their children, staff and communities, but we also need to consider their well-being," he said.

"The fact that the restart of schools has gone well is testament to their commitment and hard work."

Mr Gault continued: "The success of restart does not mean, however, that there has not been an extremely heavy toll on school leaders.

"They've been working extremely hard, without a break, for a very long time and need to be given some necessary guilt-free respite over this half-term break."

Justin McCamphill of the NASUWT union added: "I don't believe the restart has been a success and schools have managed their best with a poor plan.

"Now they are in crisis and the Executive needs to act now to let school leaders know what their plan is going to be.

"We recognise that the wider economy is important and call on the Executive to work with the UK Government to support this but ultimately public health has to come first," he added.

Deirdre O'Kane, principal of St Patrick's and St Brigid's College in Claudy in Co Londonderry said while closing schools is a difficult decision, it's one that has to be made in a timely manner.

"Schools need to be given the opportunity to prepare in advance for any circuit breaker or lockdown that might take place so that we can get the resources out to the children," she said.

Mr Weir has suggested that any move to lockdown should be done in co-ordination with the rest of the UK as well as the Republic.

On Monday Ireland's education minister Norma Foley reiterated that she does not see schools "as drivers of transmission of the disease".

She told RTE that there are "no plans" to extend the mid-term break there to help fight the spread of the virus but that public health advice will drive any decisions about school closures.

Mr Weir added: "We can't have a situation where uniquely schools in Northern Ireland would close when this is not happening elsewhere.

"We have got to protect our education."