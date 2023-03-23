PSNI makes over 2,000 referrals to schools over domestic violence

The PSNI has made over 2,000 referrals to schools in less than two years to alert them of pupils affected by domestic violence.

According to new figures released by the organisation, 2,137 referrals were made by police to the designated teacher at the relevant schools under the Operation Encompass scheme.

The scheme was initially launched in September 2021 in the Downpatrick region, but was expanded to include Northern and Western Trust areas last year.

Operation Encompass involves police sharing information with schools where there have been instances of domestic abuse in the presence of a child.

This allows officers to pass on relevant information to the school the child attends so the right support can be put in place.

The PSNI said it attended 1,659 domestic incidents with 3,111 children exposed to domestic abuse from the start of the 2021 school year, until the end of January 2023.

Under the scheme if officers attend a domestic abuse call where children are present, the PSNI will contact the child’s school before 9am the next morning to share this information with their safeguarding team so the correct support can be put in place.

A further 500 schools are also set to join the programme across the Northern and Western Trust areas, bringing the total number of schools on board to 960.

The PSNI said it hopes the final roll out, which will include nursery, primary, post primary and special schools will be competed by this summer.

“A child who is experiencing domestic abuse at home will go to school the next day potentially sleep deprived and frightened,” said Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher.

“They will naturally withdraw themselves and require additional support and understanding from someone who knows what they have had to witness the night before.

"This is why it is so incredibly important that our Education colleagues are made aware in quick time when a child has suffered or witnessed domestic abuse and thousands of young people have benefited from this scheme already.”

She added Operation Encompass demonstrates the PSNI’s “commitment to tackling and breaking the cycle of domestic abuse.”

The scheme has been widely praised by educators and domestic violence campaigners.

Michael Kelly, Interim Head of Service from Education Authority’s Child Protection Support Service said: “We are delighted to be working with the PSNI to see further progress of Operation Encompass in the Northern and Western regions.

"I want to pay tribute to our school staff, who even in these challenging financial times have welcomed this development and we are grateful for their leadership in promoting this and for supporting every child and young person as a result of Operation Encompass.”

While Women's Aid Federation NI CEO, Sarah Mason said the scheme was “simple yet hugely important initiative.”

"Children often tell us that school is their safe place so it is vital that teachers are aware of and understand the situation at home and the child's support needs, which must be paramount.”