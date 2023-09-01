Public consultation seeks views on sex education changes in NI

The consultation is set to run for 12 weeks from September 1 to November 24.

A public consultation on an update to Northern Ireland’s Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) curriculum has been opened by the Department of Education.

Legislation passed by the Secretary of State requires that NI schools teach age-appropriate and scientifically accurate education on sexual and reproductive health and rights.

The curriculum also covers the prevention of early pregnancy and access to abortion in Key Stages 3 and 4.

The Department is obligated to bring forward regulations in respect of the parental right to have their child excused from receiving age-appropriate, comprehensive and scientifically accurate education on sexual and reproductive health and rights, covering prevention of early pregnancy and access to abortion.

The consultation will focus on the circumstances and arrangements which would enable parents/carers to exercise that right.

The Department of Education’s Permanent Secretary Dr Mark Browne said: “I welcome the launch of this important consultation seeking views regarding the changes to specific elements of Relationships and Sexuality Education at Key Stages 3 and 4.

“I would encourage all interested parties to make their views known during the consultation period.”

The option to have a child excused from these specific classes does not apply to any other areas of Relationships and Sexuality Education.

The consultation will run for 12 weeks from 1 September to 24 November 2023.

Following an analysis of the consultation findings, the Department will publish its overall response to the consultation and develop guidance on the arrangements to have a child excused by 1 January 2024.

It comes after the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) announced in June 2023 that it would be updating the RSE requirements for schools in NI.

Bishop Donal McKeown

Chris Heaton-Harris said “it is fundamental for their wellbeing that adolescents in Northern Ireland have access to age-appropriate, comprehensive and scientifically accurate education on sexual and reproductive health and rights that covers access to abortion and contraception”.

The move prompted opposition from local churches, with Catholic Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown suggesting that school children wanting to know about abortion should “Google it”.

“If anyone wants to find out about abortion you get something called Google and you type in abortion,” he told BBC Radio Foyle at the time.

"I don’t think you need to impose a duty on schools, that come from a range of different backgrounds, an obligation to provide information as if abortion and that whole area is somehow or other a value-free thing.”

A report from the NI Human Rights Commission – also published in June 2023 – had found that RSE in NI schools did not meet human rights standards.

The report found that most schools rely at least in part on external providers to provide RSE, who may have specialist knowledge or comfort with certain topics that teachers themselves may not.

It recommended amending the law to make such education a compulsory component of the curriculum for young people, and monitor its implementation.

The consultation document can be accessed on the Department of Education website: https://www.education-ni.gov.uk/consultations/relationships-and-sexuality-education-rse-consultation.