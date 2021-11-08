Pupils from across NI debate climate crisis at Stormont
Sixth form pupils from across Northern Ireland took on the role of our leaders and grasped the climate crisis issue to debate what deals or compromises they would make.
They were all taking part in British Council Northern Ireland’s COP26 Climate Simulation Negotiation event at Parliament Buildings, which saw the pupils play the part of world leaders, lobbying groups or media, in a bid to discover what it’s like to negotiate a real climate deal.
The event, which used computer software to create a real-life climate simulation, was taking place to coincide with the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, which runs until November 12.
Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said education can play a crucial role in informing our young people about climate change and its impact.
“Sustainable development is already part of the Northern Ireland curriculum via the World Around Us area of learning at primary level and through the Environment and Society area of learning at post-primary level,” the minister said.
“The COP26 event is a great way to introduce a number of elements of the curriculum, together with current affairs, in a way that directly engages the pupils.”
During the negotiations at Stormont, the pupils had to collectively agree on how much they were going to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by, how they would help struggling nations, and agree on ways to adapt to climate change to protect their cities and people.
The negotiations were led by Dr Peter Doran, Senior Lecturer in Law, from Queen’s University Belfast, with pupils also zooming in to the event live from Egypt - with the British Columbia Canadian International School in El Sharouk taking on the role of the UK as part of the proceedings.
Speaking at the event was Cameron Muir, from Regent House Grammar School, who represented the United Nations Secretary-General.
“At the end of the negotiations we ended up agreeing to global temperature rises below 2.3 °C, which obviously isn’t ideal, as we were hoping to get below 2°C,” he said.
“But everyone worked really hard - all our leaders were campaigning to get funding for climate solutions and really worked well together, it was a great effort.
“Today was a great experience and gives us an insight into what is happening in Glasgow this week at COP26,” he added.
“Our future generations have no hope if we don’t do something now and get together and change. I know it’s difficult and very complex, but politics shouldn’t be involved – it should be about the future of humanity, being kind and working together.”