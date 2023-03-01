Pupils on board as school library sets up home in double-decker

At West Winds Primary School in Newtownards it’s all aboard for a journey into the imagination as its school library has found a new home in a repurposed double-decker.

Principal Niall Manogue said the idea was formed as a way of celebrating the school’s 50th anniversary.

“We were looking for a project that we could take on as a community to help celebrate that,” said Mr Manogue.

“We’d given up our last classroom in the school as a learning support class, so we were looking for somewhere to house our library.

“I was having a conversation at the school gates with a couple of dads. One of them used to work for Translink and the other was a metal worker.

"I’d been at a conference and heard another principal talk about converting an old bus into a library. I suggested the idea and they both said: ‘Let’s do it.’

The Incredible Book Eating Bus

“We managed to get a little funding from the West Winds Development Association to purchase the bus. Then it was a nine-month process of stripping it out, cleaning it up and putting all our books in it,” he added.

“Dozens of parents, children, teachers, classroom assistants and caretakers all helped to transform the bus.

“We had some there with buckets and mops and paintbrushes and then we had folk doing more specialised things, so a whole team effort has allowed us to provide what we think is a fantastic resource and something the children love.”

The school also received a grant from the UK-based Foyle Foundation — which supports school libraries — with the organisation also supplying a number of new books .

To complete the project, the school came up with a new design to celebrate the vehicle’s new chapter in its life.

“In Northern Ireland you always find someone who knows someone, and one of our teachers mentioned that her husband works with the brother of children’s writer and illustrator Oliver Jeffers,” Mr Manogue said.

“So we approached him to see if it would be possible to use some of his work and he happily agreed.”

The Incredible Book Eating Bus

The bus has been branded The Incredible Book Eating Bus, as a nod to one of Jeffers’ books, The Incredible Book Eating Boy.

“We will be talking to the children about where reading can take you,” said Mr Manogue.

“We don’t want to lose that love of stories and the idea that books can take you anywhere your imagination lets you.

“I can’t think of a better place to be talking about those journeys. It’s perfect.

“It still has a driver’s seat and steering wheel, though the bus can’t be moved anywhere.

“And we’ve disconnected the bell to avoid temptation; libraries are supposed to be quiet places, after all.

“But the children love coming out here.

“Library time is now the highlight of their week.”

The school also has plans to make the facility available to the wider community, including holding adult literacy classes on board in partnership with the local further education college.

“We want to show beyond the West Winds that, as a school and as a community, we’re serious about reading and helping the children fall in love with books.”