Pupils want to be heard over mental health issues

Counselling services should be held after class, NI Youth Forum is told

Pupils should be allowed to access mental health support in schools in private and confidentially, according to young people taking part in the first of a series of Have Your Say Days.

Young people at the event organised by the Northern Ireland Youth Forum (NIYF), held to coincide with UN World Children’s Day, felt that counselling services should take place outside class time.

They have also called for school uniforms to be changed to reflect an increasingly diverse Northern Ireland.

NIYF Vice Chairperson Nicole Parkinson-Kelly said it was incredibly important that any changes to mental health support services were approved by young people.

“We need a strict commitment to privacy and confidentiality,” she said.

“I remember being given my appointment slip every Tuesday morning in front of the whole class and my appointments took place during class time, so everyone knew I was accessing counselling services.

“Adding the option of accessing services outside of class time would reduce the stress of catching up on classwork and would help provide privacy as you wouldn’t be notably absent from class.

"School mental health champions could pave the way with this work and create safe spaces and methods for feedback from pupils to ensure the services offered are meeting the needs of young people.”

Other topics under discussion included the need to change rigid rules on uniforms, the curriculum, special educational needs assessment, equality of opportunity, careers, and teacher training.

The young people called for school uniforms to be changed to reflect an increasingly diverse Northern Ireland.

They felt that the restrictive, traditional uniform of blazer, ties, skirts for girls and formal trousers for boys should be consigned to history.

NIYF Participation Development Worker Louisa Ward, who was one of the organisers of the event, explained that the young people were not necessarily anti-uniform but felt that they should be updated to adapt to changing attitudes and better reflect the individuality of young people.

“Many felt that the traditional uniforms were sexist and uncomfortable They said that on the days when they could wear a PE uniform of polo shirts and tracksuit bottoms with the school badge, they felt much more comfortable and ready to learn,” she said.

Eimear McKillop (15) summed up the views of the young people on the need to make uniforms fit for purpose.

“Tell me how earrings and hairstyles affect your education?” she said.

“All young people want is to be able to feel comfortable in their own body. I don’t want to wear a skirt every day but I have no other option.

“I find it unfair how boys and girls don’t have a say on how they dress but then they (teachers) tell us to be ourselves. How can we do that when we are not allowed?”

Also attending the event were Green Party MLA Rachel Woods and Alliance councillor Connie Egan.

Ms Woods said it was vital that the voices of the youth were heard:

“We had a very powerful discussion about the impact of uniforms, especially on young women and trans young people, how that makes them feel and how they don’t feel as if anyone is listening to them about the changes they want to make,” she said.

“That conversation included dialogue around misogyny and abuse. We’ve loads to do and I’m really looking forward to taking this back to Stormont and to have a big discussion about it.”

Ms Egan was struck by the range of incredible ideas young people had on how to improve the education system and make it more welcome to all.

“They want to shape the future of their education,” she said. “They want to shape the education system that they are currently studying in now and spending their lives in now.

"They want to have a say in that and their voices need to be heard. They have amazing ideas and want decision makers to listen.”