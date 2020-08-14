Q&A: How to appeal your A-Level results in Northern Ireland

Pupils at St Dominics Grammar in west Belfast turn up for their A Level results. PACEMAKER BELFAST 13/08/2020

The number of students awarded the top grades in their exams has risen this year, but many have been left disappointed after more than a third of A-level grades issued on Thursday were lower than teacher estimates.

It comes as the impact of coronavirus forced schools across the UK to implement a new model to allow students to complete their examinations without sitting exams.

The system employed in Northern Ireland - which allowed teachers to give a predicted grade for their pupils and then rank them in order within their class, before standardising the results - has faced criticism from students, teachers and politicians.

For students now hoping to appeal their grades or look at their choices for university, what are the options?

What can I do if I'm unhappy about my results?

Speak to your school or college about whether you have grounds for an appeal. They will then decide whether to submit an appeal to the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) on your behalf.

This year, there will be no charge for appeals. CCEA chief executive Justin Edwards said this week that a broader scope for appeals is being allowed for this year’s A-level and GCSE awards.

The organisation said in a statement: "Schools and colleges may hold strong evidence of students’ prior performance from mock examinations and, for GCSE examinations, some completed units.

“As part of the appeals process this year, CCEA will consider such evidence.”

What are the grounds for an appeal to CCEA?

The grounds for an appeal to CCEA are as follows:

CCEA used the wrong data to calculate a grade

CCEA allocated the wrong grade through an administrative error

CCEA communicated the wrong grade

The grades awarded to other students within the school ranking system will not be affected if one student attains a higher grade through the appeals process, according to CCEA.

What if I'm not happy with my school's decision not to appeal?

Your school will have an internal appeals/complaints process that they must follow. If you believe they have not done so, you can contact CCEA directly on 028 9026 1260 or 028 9026 1220. You can also contact them via email - compliance@ccea.org.uk

What's the closing date for an appeal?

The deadline for appeals is September 17. An appeal or a review could result in your grade going up, down or staying the same.

Can I resit my exams?

Students will be allowed to resit their A-level exams. Education Minister Peter Weir has said his department will work to prevent any cost to the student.

Where can I get help?

CCEA has a dedicated exams helpline which can be contacted on 02890261260 from August 13 until August 26.

Do I have to notify my chosen university or college of my grade?

No, you don't - unless you're a private candidate. Your application will go through the admissions process as it would have if you sat your exams or assessments as normal.

If you’re holding a conditional offer – your offer will still become unconditional if you meet the conditions.

If you’ve already accepted an unconditional offer – this does not affect your offer.

If your application is unsuccessful – you can still use Extra and Clearing as thousands before you have to find your place.

If you’re applying as a private candidate – you need to get in touch directly with the universities or colleges you have applied to.

Can I still apply for courses?

If you didn't meet the main application deadline earlier this year, there are still some courses you can apply for. UCAS recommends you ask universities directly whether they have vacancies, especially for courses that have an October 15 deadline which are likely to be competitive.

You can also apply for courses up until 6pm on September 20, but you'll be entered into ‘Clearing’ – the process universities and colleges use to fill any places they still have on their courses.

Students can use Clearing if they are not already holding an offer from a university or college, and the course still has places.

Will universities in Northern Ireland be flexible if I choose to appeal my results?

Queen's University Belfast has said that it will honour all offers based on the results provided and that it will take into account appeals processes.

"Queen's University recognises that the process by which results are being determined this year is causing additional anxiety for some students," said the spokesperson. "The university will honour all offers on the basis of the results provided by the relevant exam boards and is committed to providing as much flexibility as possible within existing parameters to maximise the number of students able to access higher education in what has been a very challenging year.

"This flexibility includes working with exam boards and students to take account of subsequent appeal processes as far as possible in advance of the start of the new academic year."

Meanwhile, Ulster University will also honour all of the course offers it had previously made and was committed to being as "flexible as possible".

"At Ulster University, we are honouring all offers made on the basis of the results provided by the relevant exam boards and in this very challenging year for students we are committed to remaining as flexible as possible to ensure that all those who wish to access higher education are provided with an opportunity to do so," a spokesperson said.

"Students can call the Ulster admissions helpline where an advisor will provide them with the support and advice they need to make an informed decision," the university added.

"Students can also access a range of options available through clearing on courses such as Animation, Business, Cinematic Arts, Computing Technologies, Biomedical Sciences, Artificial Intelligence, Drama, Interactive Design, Photography, Fashion, Journalism, Law and more."