QUB and Ulster University staff resume strike action over pay dispute

Staff at Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University resumed strike action today (Wednesday) in a dispute over pay and pensions, with workers and supporters on picket lines outside campus buildings.

The action by members of the University and College Union (UCU) — which had previously been paused while talks over pay were held — will also continue into Thursday.

There will be no strike action held on St Patrick’s Day as the universities close for the public holiday.

It follows strike action earlier this year as part of an ongoing industrial dispute with management over pay, pensions, and employment practices.

The UCU action is to continue on March 20, 21 and 22, while the union also has action short of a strike in force continuously.

The walkout is impacting around 150 institutions across the UK, having started when UCU members began 18 days of strike action last month.

Unite’s strike action is also set to continue with further strike dates identified in April.

Professor Sean O’Connell, president of the UCU at Queen’s, said university staff have seen their income in real terms plummet by more than 25% in the past decade.

“University senior managers have recently imposed a further real terms pay cut that will bring that pay decline to approximately 30%,” he said.

“The decline in our pay has been accompanied by soaring financial reserves in the UK higher education sector.

“Queen’s has financial reserves of over £700 million and the sector as a whole has billions in reserve. The money is there to provide a real pay increase to university staff and we will continue taking action until the university vice chancellors make that happen.”

Unite regional officer Joanne McWilliams called on management to deliver a pay increase for union members. She said: “The offer on the table is considerably below the current rate of inflation and offers no protection for the lowest paid in what is the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.”