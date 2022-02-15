QUB Irish language group laugh off Orange Order criticism of student residency scheme

An Irish language group at Queen’s University, Belfast, has laughed off criticism from the Orange Order over plans for a language residency scheme – claiming it was the loyal institution that had inspired their move.

The proposals from the An Cumann Gaelach group at Queen’s have not yet been approved, and would house Irish language students together in halls of residence.

Similar schemes already exist in other universities in the Irish Republic, Wales and Scotland.

This was met with an angry response from the Student Orange Society and its student and alumni lodge, who issued a joint statement claiming it was encouraging “division”.

Joshua Patterson, Worshipful Master of Queen’s LOL 1845, said that universities should be a shared space between students of different political and religious backgrounds but the residency scheme “encourages division, further isolating those from a Unionist background in University life and wider society.”

Responding to the criticism on Twitter, the An Cummann Gaelach group said the inspiration for the scheme had actually been taken from the Orange Order.

The message read: “Despite their depressing view on our new scéim chónaithe, when we began plans for a living scheme, one of the first examples we looked at was ‘Croom Elbow’, the Orange Society’s own university living scheme.”

Referring to information on Queen’s University LOL 1845 website, the Croom Elbow property is used by the lodge for meetings, events and also by the Orange Societies of both of Ulster’s universities.

There are also said to be vacancies for tenants at competitive rates each year open to members of the institution and others.

An Cummann Gaelach added: “Everyone owns the language. Our proposed living scheme will be a welcoming environment for all, it will help normalise the language and soften such sharp views.”

Also adding to the criticism was TUV Assembly candidate for North Belfast, Ron McDowell, who accused Queen’s of taking “a retrograde step”, although no decision has yet been made.

“No one has any issue with the use of Irish or any other language but the proposal to mark part of the accommodation off as for Irish language speakers only will have the consequence of making one section of the community feel unwelcome in that area and will feed the perception that Queen’s is a cold house for Unionists,” he said.

A university spokesperson commented: “Following requests made to the University Leadership by students and staff, Queen’s is currently considering the development of a residential language scheme that will be available to students studying degrees with languages or a language element offered by the University.

"This initiative is based on similar programs currently available in other universities to help promote and develop a deeper understanding of languages and linguistic diversity.

​“Students who apply for this type of accommodation option will be selected in accordance with the eligibility criteria set out in the current University Allocation Policy, and must have already secured an accommodation place.

"No institutional decision has yet been made on the request, which will follow our standard governance, approval and equality screening processes, following the development of a robust proposal.”