QUB professor: ‘Just let teachers get on with their jobs... and award them a fair wage’

He says political decision-making hampered by Stormont stalemate

The Professor of Education at Queen’s University has said teachers should not be asked to jump through hoops to prove they can do their job and has added his weight to calls for teachers to be given the freedom and resources to exercise their professionalism and get on with the job.

Tony Gallagher, was speaking to teachers at the INTO Northern Conference, which was held on Friday, March 10-Saturday, March 11 and said schools in Northern Ireland receive less per capita funding than schools in any other part of the UK.

The level of funding for schools has been falling faster here than in any other part of the UK, and, despite support for education from politicians, there is limited evidence of concrete delivery.

“We had a seven year debate on the future of the 11+ and academic selection, and ended up with two unofficial 11+ examinations, neither of which was subject to accountability,” he said.

“We had a review of public administration in education that was supposed to reduce duplication, enhance service support and save millions of pounds for re-investment in schools.

“But a process, that was to take a couple of years, stumbled along for more than a decade, probably decreased the quality of services to schools and, as far as we can tell, ended up costing money,” he said.

“We have, I think, quite a good curriculum, but how can this be effectively delivered where there is such a narrow fixation with examination results in the system, as if they are the only things that matter.”

Professor Gallagher said none of this speaks well of the rhetorical commitment to education we hear from our politicians, whether it’s the policy paralysis and inability to make decisions that affects so many issues, or the declining level of funding that is made available for schools.

He said: “What is the point of the endless commissions, reviews and reports? Most end up being metaphorically stuck in a crate, and sent to the back of some gigantic warehouse, just like in the closing scene of the Raiders of the Lost Ark. A fine movie, but no way to run an evidence-informed education system,” he said.

“None of this is helped by political stalemate. Currently political decision-making is based on consensus, and this was designed to encourage cooperation. What it is has done in practice is to allow some political parties to ‘run interference’ to ensure decisions are never made.

“And all the while teachers are struggling in an environment where things seem to get worse by the day.

“Give teachers the right environment, resources and support, and they will give 110 per cent to ensure each child in their care gets the best possible educational experience.

“And we know teachers have that level of commitment because we see it every day in our schools and we saw it in bucketloads during the Covid crisis.

“The single most important factor in truly great education systems is the quality of teachers and teaching.

“Everything else in the education system should be focused on supporting and enabling teachers, giving them the autonomy to exercise their professional expertise, and freeing them from excessive top-down accountability, or mountains of paperwork that simply keep them unproductively busy.

“We need to stop asking teachers to jump through hoops to prove they can do their job and they need to get a fair pay.”

Professor Gallagher also paid tribute to teachers for their resilience during the Covid pandemic — a time which The World Health Organisation (WHO) described as “the biggest disruption to education the world has ever seen”.

“In a truly unprecedented situation, when our knowledge and understanding of the scale of the challenge we faced was partial, to say the least, the way teachers responded was truly magnificent,” he added.

Professor Gallagher told the conference that when teachers did return to the classroom they had grave concerns about the level of learning lost, the impact of the crisis on children’s mental health and well-being and the consequences of child poverty.

“The evidence on this is still emerging, but so far it seems to suggest that the concern about long term learning loss may be overstated as there is now evidence of catch-up which is something we all have to thank teachers for,” he said.

“The impact on children varies so there is a strong case for tailored support. There are significant concerns about mental health and well-being, and I think an increasing sense that this should become a higher priority in schools — but if this is to become a meaningful priority, then something else has to be de-prioritised.

“And there is no doubt the Covid crisis highlighted the inadequacy of the old policy frameworks which tried, and largely failed, to address the issue of social disadvantage and the impact of poverty.”