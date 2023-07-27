QUB students warned of AI rules ahead of new year: ‘Chatbots can be a form of cheating’

Queen’s University has taken steps to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) by issuing new guidelines for staff and students using the technology.

The institution published the rules in response to the rise of programs such as ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that can respond to questions in a human-like manner and even compose essays.

Queen’s said it had been involved in talks across the higher education sector about the possibilities and dangers of AI, including students using it to complete assignments.

It added: “The university has been engaged in sector-wide discussions on the potential of ChatGPT and the challenges and possibilities it poses.

“We are currently reviewing the capabilities of the technology and the implications that need to be considered.”

The university’s new guidelines say: “[It is] important to stress that a blanket ban on generative AI is not viable.

“Instead, we need to focus on responsible usage by staff and students and associated ethical considerations to ensure the safe and productive deployment of this technology.

“This requires a consideration of how to use AI in an ethical, responsible and appropriate manner that considers fairness and transparency.”

University staff are being encouraged to have “open and transparent discussions with students regarding the acceptable and unacceptable use of AI in assessments”.

Queen’s said this should include explicit instructions on what is considered acceptable.

Students should be required to acknowledge the rules through a declaration of integrity form and be informed that any unacceptable use of AI will be considered misconduct, it added.

The university warned that contract cheating was still considered a “major academic offence”.

That is when a student commissions, or seeks to commission, either paid or unpaid, another individual or AI software to complete academic work on their behalf.

Earlier this month, the Russell Group of universities, which includes Queen’s, published a set of principles on the acceptable use of AI.

It came after higher education institutions said they would begin to incorporate the “ethical” use of AI into teaching and assessment methods.

The move was backed by the vice-chancellors of all 24 universities in the organisation.

The group said incorporating generative tools into teaching and assessments had “the potential to enhance the student learning experience, improve critical reasoning skills and prepare students for the real-world applications” of the technology.

A spokesperson for the organisation added: “All staff who support student learning should be empowered to design teaching sessions, materials and assessments that incorporate the creative use of generative AI tools where appropriate.”