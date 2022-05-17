QUB trauma experts share advice on helping Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian refugee, brushes her daughterhair, aged 2, who fled their home in Odesa, at the Egros refugee transit centre in Iasi, Romania. Pic: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Trauma experts from Queen’s University Belfast have spoken of the mental health challenges facing Ukrainian refugees.

The war has meant that millions of people will have experienced horrific and traumatic events, causing some to develop Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Dr Michael Duffy.

A psychological response to intensely traumatic experiences, the effects can last for months or even years.

Queen’s University is now sharing advice and a series of webinars for health professionals in Poland and Ukraine working with those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Senior lecturer Dr Michael Duffy specialises in PTSD and is one of the world’s leading experts in trauma and conflict.

He has previously provided workshops in PTSD after large scale traumas including 9/11, the 7/11 bombings in London, the Oslo bombing, the Utoya Island shootings and the Manchester concert bomb.

“The current circumstances that many children and adults are facing in Eastern Europe are appalling and the world is responding positively to provide safety and security for millions of refugees,” he said.

"We also must enable therapists to provide evidence-based responses for those who will develop problems such as PTSD and traumatic grief.”

Ciaran Mulholland is a Senior lecturer and Consultant Psychiatrist at the NI Regional Trauma Network.

“In Northern Ireland we have acquired expertise at Queen’s University and in the Regional Trauma Network from decades of research and clinical experience working with psycho-trauma,” he said.

"It is our duty to share this knowledge with colleagues working in such extraordinary conditions.”

Earlier this month, the BBC war correspondent Fergal Keane spoke of the impact PTSD has had on his life after 30 years of covering conflict zones around the world.

He spoke of PTSD as “a place of extreme fear” and how it presented itself in the form of twitching, nightmares and flashbacks.

“Fear of nightmares, where I wake up and I’m under a pile of bodies, or in my dreams I see animals devouring human corpses,” he said.

“In daily life it’s as mundane as sitting in a room where someone is trying to do the dishes and flinching, saying, ‘Can’t you hear how loud that is?’ and them looking at you, ‘no’, because nobody hears it as loud as I do in my head.”