QUB vice chancellor in plea for end to boycott of marking and assessments

Bosses urged to do deal with union over lecturers’ pay row as ‘students have suffered enough’

University and College Union (UCU) workers and supporters on a picket line at Queen's University Belfast in March: Picture by Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The vice chancellor of Queen’s University is “deeply concerned” about the impact a boycott of marking and assessments will have following a warning from the University and College Union that members have been asked not to carry out the duties.

The move would mean some students’ work not being included in their final grades and could have an impact on their graduation.

Graduation ceremonies in around 13 subjects due to be held next month and July are understood to be under threat of postponement because of the ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

Professor Ian Greer has now urged the University and Colleges Employment Association (UCEA) to step in, saying students have suffered enough over the last few years.

“Like all vice chancellors, I am deeply concerned about the impact of the UCU marking and assessment boycott upon our students, particularly those anticipating graduation and moving to the next stage of their life,” he said.

“It is particularly difficult for this graduating cohort, who have already had their university experience impacted by the pandemic and ongoing periods of strike action.

“We enjoy a constructive relationship with our local UCU branch and recognise that the issues at the root of this dispute are nationally negotiated. No one university can unilaterally address the issues of the whole sector.”

In a letter to UCEA he outlined the financial constraints faced by the higher education sector.

“Although there are significant challenges in university funding across all four nations in the UK, which limit affordability of pay settlements in the sector, Northern Ireland has particular challenges,” he said.

“Our funding from the Executive has been reduced by over 40% since 2011.

“Further, we have over 10% less funding per student than a comparable English university and Northern Ireland government student numbers limits result in 32% of our school leavers (approximately 5,000) seeking higher education provision outside Northern Ireland.

“We will be further impacted by the recent restricted budget delivered by the Secretary of State... in the absence of a functioning Executive and Assembly.”

Professor Greer added the specific funding challenges here will add further pressures on Queen’s, which continues to lobby for significant change to the funding model that is fair to both students and staff.

“Despite these significant structural funding challenges, we have always honoured all pay awards negotiated and agreed nationally,” he stressed.

“Indeed, like many institutions, we have gone further in recent times and made two non-consolidated payments to our staff. The most recent committed £7.69 million from reserves to cost-of-living support to help staff and students adjust to the sudden and dramatic inflationary pressures.

“These were exceptional one-off payments acknowledging a set of exceptional circumstances.

“In terms of the current dispute, we recognise that there are limitations with negotiations at national level within the current HE funding models that limit affordability.

“That said, we must find a way forward that allows colleagues on both sides to step back from the current boycott, make compromises and reach an agreement with is fair and sustainable for both sides.”

He said the ending of the boycott on marking and assessments and the reopening of negotiations must happen to protect students, who remained his first priority.