Three days of strike action will take place at Queens University as former US President Bill Clinton and QUB Chancellor Hillary Clinton gather along with global leaders to mark the Good Friday Agreement anniversary.

The three-day conference, from April 17-19, with gusts on the first day including Ms Clinton, and those involved in negotiations leading up to the Good Friday Agreement such as former Chief of Staff to the UK Prime Minister Jonathan Powell, former Taoiseach of Ireland Bertie Ahern and Former Deputy National Security Advisor and former Ambassador at the United Nations.

Writing to trade union members, Unite said it had hoped a dispute over “pay for all staff and a revisiting of the grade structure” would be resolved during negotiations.

“There had been some progress and, some missteps from management for which they have apologised.

Read more Bill Clinton says it’s a miracle the Good Friday Agreement survived Brexit

“We had informed management of our intention to call a period of industrial action on the 17th, 18th and 19th of April, in a hope that this would pressure management to work constructively.

“With some movement from management, we were encouraged that this action would not be necessary.

“Unfortunately, when it has come to finalising a deal, they have failed. Our hand has been forced and we write to confirm we are calling three days of industrial action.”

The union apologised for short notice ahead of the Easter break saying they believed a path could be found to avoid industrial action.

Proposed action will “look different” to other periods of action, the correspondence said, and work will continue over the Easter break to resolve the dispute.

Former President of the United States Bill Clinton, and the Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, Secretary Hillary R. Clinton, were among the first global leaders to be announced as participants in an international conference to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Queen’s University.

Speaking ahead of the event, Former U.S. Secretary of State and Queen’s University Chancellor Hillary Clinton, said: “Northern Ireland and Queen’s University are both close to Bill’s and my heart. It’s fitting that such a unique event will take place at Queen’s.

“The University makes a significant impact on the world through its outstanding research and innovation. I am proud to host this conference, which will bring together civic leaders who have contributed to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.”

QUB has been contacted for comment.