Queen’s University braced for further two days of strike action

Strike action from workers at Queen’s University is set to continue this week as union members begin another two days of action in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

Members of University and Colleges Union (UCU) will be taking industrial action on March 15-16, with members of Unite joining the dispute over ‘fair and equitable pay, pensions, and precarious employment practices’ on March 16.

The UCU action is to continue on March 20, 21 and 22 with further dates identified in April.

Professor Sean O’Connell, President of the UCU at Queen’s said staff had seen real earnings plummet by over 25% in the past decade.

“University senior managers have recently imposed a further real-terms pay cut that will bring that pay decline to approximately 30%,” he added.

“The decline in our pay has been accompanied by soaring financial reserves in the UK higher education sector. Queen’s has financial reserves of over £700m and the sector as a whole has billions in reserve.

“The money is there to provide a real pay increase to university staff and we will continue taking action until the university vice chancellors make that happen.”

Unite Regional Officer Joanne McWilliams called on management to deliver a pay increase for her union’s members, which includes large numbers of administrative, library, technician and bar staff at the university.

“Despite the fact that Queen’s has huge and growing financial reserves, it remains a low-pay employer,” she said.

“Many of our members working for the University are on pay rates at or little above the minimum wage. In a recent survey of our members at Queen’s, one in five said that they had been forced into reliance on food banks. This is just not acceptable.

“The offer on the table is considerably below the current rate of inflation and offers no protection for the lowest paid in what is the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. The size of the increase for those at the bottom of the pay scale is less than half that at the top. Our members are determined to win a decent pay increase and respect from this employer.”

Professor John Barry, also of UCU at QUB added: “I have been forced to take strike action by an intransigent management that refuses to stop stealing pensions, which are deferred wages, or offering us below inflation pay rises, end employing people on precarious contracts, invest in staff to reduce workloads and end the gender, race, and disability pay gaps in the sector.

“Since 2009 our wages have been cut by 25%, yet QUB, along with other universities have enjoyed substantial yearly surpluses. Our working conditions are our students’ learning conditions.”

A spokesperson for Queen’s University said: “We appreciate that the decision to engage in industrial action is not taken lightly and that staff do not wish to disrupt the education of our students, as they are our first priority. This is primarily a national dispute that the University cannot resolve unilaterally.

“Queen’s will continue to use its influence to shape and inform the national debate and remains committed to working in partnership with all trade unions at a local level. We will be taking all necessary steps to minimise the impact of industrial action on the quality of services and support provided to our students and other stakeholders.”