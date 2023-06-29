Queen’s University students voice anger in aftermath of deal to end degree marking boycott

Despite the agreement to end the marking and assessment boycott, many still protested outside the gates of Queen’s Lanyon Building

A PAY deal between Queen’s University, Belfast and an academics’ trade union to end a marking boycott has been described as “too little, too late” by protesting students.

A group of protesting students outside Queen’s on Wednesday evening could be heard chanting: “Hey hey, QUB, you gave me a fake degree.”

Despite the agreement to end the marking and assessment boycott that had left hundreds of students without a degree classification, many still protested outside the gates of Queen’s Lanyon Building.

The new agreement will see the introduction of a 2% pay increase to all staff members, excluding those on the Senior Salary Scheme, starting on September 1. This includes the end of the Marking and Assessment Boycott.

Eimear O’Keeffe, a protest organiser, expressed her concern with the deal, as well as how Queen’s have handled the situation as a whole.

Eimear O’Keeffe

“I think it’s too little too late. They waited until the day before graduations properly start to reach this interim agreement with the local branch of UCU,” she said.

“I think it’s really unfortunate that the striking staff here have been guilted into now agreeing to mark. Overall I’m not impressed.

“These protests are not about MAB [Marking and Assessment Boycott], this is about the problems with Queen’s as an institution, UCEA (the Universities and Colleges Employers Association) and the wider further education sector.”

Caolán McNally, a third year Politics, Philosophy and Economics student, was told earlier this month he would be unable to graduate with a full classification, a situation that affected over 750 other students.

Caolán McNally

When asked about his thoughts on the resolution, Caolán echoed Eimear’s sentiments.

“It’s just that — it’s some form of resolution, but it’s not the full resolution,” he said.

“So, I think now we are having to look retrospectively and look at how and why these things have happened and I think that the answer that we reach is that student’s don’t have a voice and they haven’t had a voice.

“These protests have put some pressure on the university and the UCU to reach a conclusion. But ultimately, why we still protest, despite the resolution, is that these events have made us realise that the students do not have appropriate leverage and were ultimately used as pawns in a larger negotiation.

“And so we continue to protest until there is greater systemic change and not an isolated resolution.

“Senior management have already discussed mechanisms through which to bring these protests to an end, which thus far has been the proposition of student forums and student voices being heard.

“We worry that that will leave us with less negotiating power and that they will cherry pick certain students who are easily placated by senior management to sit at that table.

“And so these protests will continue until a point where there is an adequate proposal that will allow us to hear the voices of all students.”

Professor Stuart Elborn, Faculty Pro-Vice Chancellor, threw his support behind students.

“We need the younger generation to be part of democracy. Over the last number of decades young people have become somewhat disillusioned by politics, not just in Northern Ireland, but more widely,” he said.

Professor Stuart Elborn

Professor Elborn said that he wants to see a resolution to the disputes.

“We were the second university, we are now up to 10 universities have declared that they want to see UCU and UCEA back at the table to find a national solution to this.

“Students all over the country are being affected by this, so it’s really important we find a solution for our next generation.”

In a joint press release from QUB and UCU, Professor Sir Ian Greer, President and Vice Chancellor or Queen’s said: “Clearly this has been a very difficult time for our students, we regret the distress caused at what should be a celebratory time, and we hope that this provides assurance that the issue will now be addressed.

“We are disappointed that this could not have been resolved ahead of graduations during which around 750 students will receive their degrees without classifications, but we are committed to providing an additional full graduation ceremony for them and further details will be provided in the near future.”