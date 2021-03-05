Queen's working to restore systems week after attempted cyber-attack

Queen's University said investigations into the cyber attack were ongoing.

Queen's University says it is still working to resolve the after effects of an attempted cyber attack on its computer systems.

The university has suspended access to a number of its systems as a precaution following the incident and an investigation has begun.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) says it is aware of an incident affecting the Belfast institution and is "working to fully understand its impact", BBC News NI reports.

The UK's cyber-security agency added that "the university has already confirmed the immediate operational impact has been mitigated".

In a statement, QUB said the attempted cyber attack took place on Wednesday, February 24 but added that there is "currently no evidence" of any data having been stolen.

However, QUB is still suffering problems after the attack. This is believed to include some staff having problems completing work and being told they cannot log into their IT systems after 6pm and at weekends as the university continues efforts to resolve the issue.

"The university suspended access to a number of university systems as a precautionary measure following an attempted cyber-attack," a spokesperson said.

"Unfortunately, these kind of attacks against large organisations are not uncommon.

"The university has in place robust security measures which mitigated the immediate operational impact and there is currently no evidence of any exfiltration of data.

"The university applied a range of precautionary measures, including the suspension of access, and these were lifted where possible after relevant investigations were complete."

Queen's said it had liaised with the relevant authorities and was carrying out an assessment of any future risks.

"The university understands that other organisations have applied their own precautionary measures and supports them in doing so," it added.

"Students, staff and partners should be confident that the university will continue to work with relevant partners and authorities to complete the required investigations and apply necessary measures to protect against any future risks."

The NCSC previously issued an alert at the start of the 2020-21 academic year after a spike in attacks on educational institutions.