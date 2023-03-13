Quicken up funds to help schools with refugees, says teaching union

Funding to support children who have fled war torn countries is not being made available to schools fast enough which in turn is putting schools and teachers in Northern Ireland under immense pressure, delegates at the annual conference of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation have been told.

Paddy McAllister, of the INTO Benefit Fund Committee, said that the Department of Education needs to ‘step up’ and support the work of the schools and the Intercultural Education Service by providing financial support as the children arrive in schools.

Since February 2022, more than 2,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Northern Ireland under the government assistance schemes for refugees.

By February 20, this year, 269 children from Ukraine had enrolled in schools in Northern Ireland, according to the Education Authority, and this number does not include babies and toddlers who may soon need places in local classrooms — 153 children enrolled in primary schools and 116 in post primary.

“Schools in many areas of the North have had many years of experience welcoming children from all over the world who have fled their home countries due to war, civil disturbance and abject poverty,” said Mr McAllister.

“Schools have bent over backwards to accommodate and settle in families, it is very unfortunate that the same can’t be said of the Department of Education.

“For years, schools have complained that budgets run from April to April based on the school census figures the previous October. If a pupil moves to a new school, the funding for the child does not follow the child to the new school for up to a year and a half — it instead stays at the school the child is moving from. This is very frustrating.

“The quicker the financial support is provided the greater the chance that schools can put in the support needed to help pupils settle into school along with support mechanisms which take account of background experiences and trauma,” he added.

The Department of Education was contacted for comment.