Radical change needed in education but substantial obstacles remain, Ulster University report reveals

The scrapping of academic selection, the removal of laws forcing schools to teach ‘Christian focused’ religious education and the increasing need for a single education system are all necessary for Northern Ireland to develop a more inclusive education system, a new report from Ulster University has urged.

And the university’s latest Transforming Education papers has again stressed the need for change is also a financial one, with the current school system costing too much, running inefficiently and continuing to be unsustainable.

The paper is the last in a long running series looking at education and sets out a vision for a single system, though it does warn that substantial obstacles remain in the way of transforming the way our children are taught in schools.

Central to the concerns is the continued reluctance to embrace change, with the report indicating there remains “considerable resistance to every effort to introduce progressive change” and said that “segregation” from a young age is still endemic in the current system.

Highlighting the continued ‘Christian-centric’ approach to schooling, the University paper said: “In order to be provided with state funding, all schools in NI must operate within a system of legislation that is underpinned by a specifically Christian worldview.

“The influence of a Christian-centric perspective pervades not only the daily routine (act of worship) and timetable (the content of the RE syllabus) but also the operational day-to-day and strategic management of schools and, to some extent, the management of the entire education system.

“In effect, the current system ensures that most of our children are segregated by community background from the age of three.”

And it said the governance system of schools is draining the system of financial resources, with eight ‘arm’s length’ bodies involved in the administration of the education system as well as the Education Authority.

“Suffice to say, we have a system which is extremely complex and the resultant duplication is costly, inefficient and unsustainable,” the report argued.

“The current organisation of schools is defended by those sectors of the community who feel that they stand the most to gain from the current divisions and who believe that they will lose were the divisions to begin to be removed. This does not always reflect the needs of those most impacted – the children and young people themselves.

“Upholders of the status quo include churches whose influence in all sectors of education in NI remains strong. It includes many of those politicians whose primary intention is presented as a protection of their own communities, even when those same communities might be better served with different policies.”

The report suggests there should be “joint community schools” rather than religiously segregated ones and schools need to be more ambitious by teaching more “controversial issues” in the classroom.

Academic selection is also targeted, with the report arguing that the process of Grammar school testing is another means of segregating children.

“This may be having a negative impact on many children’s educational experiences and their life chances,” the report said.

“A selective system which promises improved attainment and increased choice may actually have the effect of reducing overall educational achievement, particularly for those learners from the most deprived areas.”

It advocates instead for a single education system would be based on “cross-community” schools and all-ability post-primary schools, which would see an end to academic selection.

“We need radical change, not tinkering about the edges, and our communities need leaders who are brave enough to articulate the need for change to their communities and bring them along on a journey of improvement,” the report said.

“This journey will be difficult for some but as a society we cannot afford, in all the meanings of the term, to retain the current system.”

An independent review of the education system due to report in 2023, but the report said that task of the panel, led by Sir Keir Bloomer, looks ‘daunting’.