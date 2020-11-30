Rainey principal's joy at School of Decade honour

A principal has spoken about the pride all his staff are feeling after being named as Northern Ireland's Secondary School of the Decade.

Rainey Endowed in Magherafelt headed a list compiled by The Sunday Times newspaper.

Head teacher Neil McClements said: "We're thrilled and extremely proud of this achievement.

"It's all down to the work of an extremely committed and dedicated staff and the way the school has built up a tremendous relationship between pupils and teachers.

"While academic achievement is a hallmark of the school, it's not what we're all about. Rainey Endowed prides itself in developing each pupil that comes through the door to their full potential.

"We're not just an exam factory. Academic results are not our defining feature and we're delighted The Sunday Times has recognised that.

"This is an award for everyone connected with the school through the years.

"Previous principals and staff laid the foundation, which we are carrying on today in the community here and will continue to carry on in years to come."

Alastair McCall, editor of Sunday Times Parent Power school guide, said: "Children leave the Rainey as citizens of the world and graduates of an outstanding school, which manages to combine consistent academic excellence with a wider educational experience that equips them for life.

"It is impossible not to be wildly impressed by the school's ethos, and the enthusiasm and commitment of its leaders to their mission.

"In making it The Sunday Times Northern Ireland Secondary School of the Decade, we recognise the transformative effect a great education can have on children, the Rainey's pupils being its finest ambassadors.

"The school's charitable work in countries as diverse as India and Uganda puts into action its teaching and enriches the lives of all involved.

"A place at this school should be highly prized."

Mr McClements said everyone at the school was taken aback when news of the honour came through in recent days.

Rainey Endowed celebrated its 300th anniversary in 2013.