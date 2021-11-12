Rate your teacher video craze leaving staff ‘hurt, upset and damaged’, says union chief

The chief of a head teachers’ union has said the craze for ‘rate your teacher’ videos is leaving staff “very hurt, upset, reputationally damaged and defamed”.

Graham Gault, from the National Association of Head Teachers, said school leaders were liaising with police to ensure that the videos, many of which are published on TikTok, were properly investigated.

Earlier this week, a Co Armagh school reported one such video to the PSNI after a teacher was targeted with “potentially criminal” comments.

“It has been a long-running saga that our school staff are subjected to a range of social media abuses,” said Mr Gault.

“While the latest TikTok trend is just another facet of the same theme — albeit, a particularly disturbing one — it does serve to demonstrate that social media abuse can constitute criminal offence.

“It also serves to remind the employing authorities that it is long past time for a public campaign and clear and robust policies to address this problem, which often leaves school leaders and their staff very hurt and upset and, indeed, reputationally damaged and defamed.

“As our school leaders continue to liaise closely with the PSNI to ensure that the offences are properly investigated, we would like to see the employing authorities engage with trade unions to create processes to protect workers.

TikTok running on a smartphone. Credit: Peter Byrne

“[This could include] steps of a devising a public campaign to highlight that abuse of school staff, in person or on a digital platform, is always unacceptable and can never be tolerated.

“This situation also suggests, however, that we should be pastorally concerned about the digital behaviours of some of our young people.

“It raises questions about whether we are doing enough, as a society, to protect our young people from making mistakes that could potentially jeopardise themselves and others.

“I believe that it raises questions about whether we should now revisit our understanding of what is and is not acceptable within the sanctity of our schools as safe places, including the use of recording equipment for any purpose other than official school recordings or curricular activity.

“I think that all of us, as parents, should reflect on whether or not we are standing by while the value systems of social media influence and shape the way our children and young people interact with the world.”

Read more Co Armagh school contacts PSNI over Tik Tok video by pupils which contained harmful comments about staff members

Mr Gault’s comments came as the Government prepared to step in on the matter.

Academies minister Baroness Barran said she was “deeply concerned by the abhorrent abuse” aimed at teachers.

She added that Westminster’s Department for Education was engaging with TikTok about taking steps on the issue.

Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the UK-wide Association of School and College Leaders, said something had to change soon.

“Over the past couple of weeks, school staff have suffered disgraceful abuse through messages and imagery posted,” he added.

“These posts are often defamatory and offensive and some are homophobic.

“The material is extremely distressing for the staff, and the young people who are posting it are involved in behaviour which could lead to them being excluded from school and, in extreme cases, being the subject of a police investigation.”

Staff at local schools are understood to have been targeted in the videos, which pupils have been warned against sharing.