Religious bias in NI teaching jobs must end, says union

Call for change in laws that allow applicant's faith to be a factor

A leading teachers' union is calling for a change in legislation to ensure no teacher can be discriminated against when applying for jobs, regardless of their religion.

The NASUWT annual conference will today push for changes to the Fair Employment and Treatment (NI) Order 1988 and wants to see the exemption regarding the employment of teachers in schools removed.

Discrimination laws in Northern Ireland state it remains perfectly legal for an employer to select between applicants for teaching posts in grant-aided schools solely on the basis of faith.

Unlike other organisations that employ 10 or more staff, authorities employing teachers are not required by law to monitor the practices for fairness or to record the community composition of their workforce.

It means a school with a Catholic ethos is perfectly entitled to select a Catholic candidate ahead of a Protestant applicant, and vice-versa.

The only other profession the law applies to is religions orders.

The teacher exception has been upheld in European law. Its removal was debated in Stormont in 2016, but that debate was informed by outdated research conducted by the Equality Commission two decades ago.

The NASUWT said the continued existence of the legislation contributes to the divided nature of the education system.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, argued that the time for education in Northern Ireland, and teachers, to receive fair treatment has long since passed.

"Discrimination is damaging to children's education and to the wellbeing and careers of teachers," he said.

"This legislation is compromising efforts to tackle prejudice and hatred and conflicts with the goal of social inclusion which schools should be working to nurture and promote.

"No teacher should be denied opportunity to teach or to lead schools on the basis of their religious belief."

NASUWT National Official Northern Ireland Justin McCamphill said the exemption to the Fair Employment and Treatment Order is outdated and needs to be removed.

"We are calling on the administration to remove this and ensure that every teacher has equality of opportunity and is able to apply for work in any school regardless of their religion or perceived community background," he said.

"Removing the teacher exemption is necessary to tackle endemic nepotism and lack of diversity in the teaching profession."

The union's annual conference will be held online this year, but moves to change the legislation have been backed by educational experts who say it continues to provide a significant barrier in any move towards a fairer system.

Recent research from Ulster University's UNESCO Education Centre has shown that less than 2% of teachers in the Catholic maintained primary sector, one in 50, come from a Northern Ireland Protestant background.

Around one in 16 teachers in controlled primary schools (Protestant ethos) was a Northern Ireland Catholic.