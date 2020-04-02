Remaining schools could become breeding ground for Covid-19, teachers' unions warn

Teachers manning schools for the children of key workers during the pandemic have called for urgent clarity on how to keep themselves and pupils safe.

Jacquie White, general secretary of the Ulster Teachers' Union, said she was growing increasingly concerned about how to ensure schools do not become a "breeding ground for the virus".

"We understand that the Department of Education is working on a safety strategy and we would urge them to bring this forward as soon as possible to stem the rising tide of anxiety among teachers who fear for their health and that of the pupils and their parents," she said.

"Schools are playing a vital role in ensuring that as many key workers as possible can remain at work, but if teachers are afraid to work because they fear their health is being risked, that will be counter-productive.

"What we don't want to see is a rise in the number of infected teachers, who in turn could infect the children of key workers, who in turn may pass the virus onto parents, who we need to remain at work as we approach the predicted spike in infections. There is too much uncertainty and no formalised guidelines."

The Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) is also concerned about the issue.

INTO northern secretary Gerry Murphy said: "Given the vital role that teachers are performing in providing a supervised, safe environment for the children of those key workers who are unable to find a viable alternative option to care for their children at home, the INTO is concerned that its members are being left exposed without the reassurance of Covid-19 testing or personal protective equipment."

The Department of Education said it had issued "the most up-to-date" guidance to schools which were providing supervision of children of key workers and vulnerable children.

A spokesman for the department said further advice and guidance would be issued soon.

"We are committed to ensuring that schools are able to operate in a safe and sustainable way, to enable the education sector to provide this vital service," he said.

“The Department would like to reiterate the Ministerial guidance that all schools should be open, where it is safe for them to do so, to accommodate the children of key workers and vulnerable children. We would like to thank all those schools which remain open and are supporting our key workers. We speak to all of the trade unions very regularly and will ensure that we discuss this issue and any other concerns the unions may have going forward.”