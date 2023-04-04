Report into segregation ‘damages case for equality in education’, says CSSC

A new report into the cost of segregated education has been accused of 'misunderstanding the role of schools in society'

The report, from the Unesco Education Centre at Ulster University, estimated the cost of continuing to teach children in separate schools on religious grounds at £216m a year.

Dr Stephen Roulston, one of the authors of the report, said the current system is “absolutely unsustainable”.

“It was recognised in New Decade, New Approach that we cannot continue to have a divided system of education which is costing us that amount of money whenever we really need that money going into frontline education services,” he said.

But both the Controlled and Maintained sectors have hit back at the claim made in the report that £600,000 a day is being wasted through segregating pupils.

The Controlled Schools’ Support Council (CSSC) though said the report was ‘incorrect’ in stating that ‘the significant underfunding in education is due to duplication’.

“This report from Ulster University is partially funded by the Integrated Education Fund and CSSC would contend that this is an incorrect assertion and weakens the case for equality of education funding for our children and young people,” the organisation said.

“The report includes a misunderstanding of funding from external sources as well as questionable estimates based on attributed and not actual costs.

“Our concern is that the report allows the Secretary of State and others to question the fundamental requirement for Northern Ireland education to receive funding equal to other regions in the UK as highlighted recently by leaders in education.

“This desk-based analysis hasn’t included any engagement with those working across education and neither does it include any actionable recommendations,” the CSSC continued.

“At a time when all education bodies agree that education here is significantly underfunded, the report will damage the case for equal funding for education here when compared to all other regions in the UK.

“CSSC supports children and young people being educated together and agrees with the need for transformation and investment in the education system. We need a vision and strategy for education that includes everyone working together and all voices being listened to.

“Our society is divided across a number of areas, however presenting education as being the problem is a misunderstanding of the role of our schools.”

Peter Osborne, chairman of the Integrated Education Fund, said he thought the report’s estimated cost of division and duplication of services in education was “a little bit conservative”.

“What we are talking about here are key issues around not just the pressure on the public purse when all departments will say we need more money, including education,” he said.

“It’s also about looking at a wider picture of having our young people and children on either side of the community not coming out of school with their life patterns already set.”

But Jim Clarke, former chief executive of The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools, said it was “very difficult to disentangle communities which are divided both socially and religiously”.

“The concept of simply lumping children into a single school is not the answer, because the bottom line here is we have too many schools,” he said.

“More efficient schools, larger schools, will reduce costs and of course the big cost that is non-educational is transport and the concept of moving children into integrated schools does not actually save very much in terms of transport.”

Alliance MLA Connie Egan said division within education is coming at an unacceptably high social and economic cost.

“To help build a united community, children should be taught together in a single, integrated education system,” she said.

DUP MLA Diane Dodds said parental preference in which school a child attends has to be protected.

“To remove this entirely would represent a very marked shift in approach. Overhauling our existing provision would also incur considerable costs,” she added.

“In GB this level of diversity is considered a positive. Parents in Northern Ireland are entitled to a degree of choice too.

“I want to see the scourge of sectarianism rooted out and a Northern Ireland at ease with itself into the future, but that should not be at the expense of some level of parental choice in children’s education”.