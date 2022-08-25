Resilience of pupils hailed as Northern Ireland again outperforms rest of UK in GCSE grades

Northern Ireland’s GCSE students are top of the class — having outperformed their counterparts across the UK.

As expected the number of pupils receiving top grades has fallen on the return of formal exams — but our results are still ahead of England and Wales.

Grades A* and A were awarded to about 37% of GCSE entries here, compared with about 40% in 2021.

In 2019, the last year in which exams were held, under a third of all GCSEs in Northern Ireland were awarded A* or A.

Nine in every 10 GCSE entries in Northern Ireland were awarded grade C or above in 2022, up slightly on 2021.

Results in Northern Ireland are again higher than those in England and Wales, where just over a quarter of entries have received top grades — 26% and 25.1% respectively.

Pupils’ efforts were praised by principals after three years of fractured schooling through Covid closures.

Read more GCSE achievers can teach Stormont a thing or two about pulling together in troubled times

At Sperrin Integrated College in Magherafelt, principal Brigid Heron was celebrating a record year of achievement, with a 100% pass rate.

“This marks the end of three very strange years, but today the school is 20 years old and our young people have achieved historic results. It’s utterly phenomenal given the challenge we have been through.

“We’re utterly delighted. We’re really proud of how resilient this group of young people have proved to be.

“I have to say they were extremely well supported and monitored very closely. We really drew upon lots of areas of support including parental support and other external support that was required. It’s a proud day and a historic day.

“Most of our children are coming back to sixth form, some to the local Further Education College or apprenticeships. But everybody here today has an option and a next step planned.

“I’m one of the founding teachers here at Sperrin and I always believed we had the potential to produce the grades we have done today. I honestly didn’t think it was going to be this year in terms of all the challenges that we’ve faced, but that’s testament to the extremely high level of teaching here and all the young people should be proud. It’s emotional but with relief at the same time.”

The smiles of relief were also out in force at Cookstown High School where principal Gwyneth Evans also praised the efforts of her pupils and staff.

“I’m delighted that the accuracy of the centre determined grades has been reflected in this year’s outstanding results,” she said.

“It’s been very challenging for all our young people, but there’s been such wonderful support from teachers and parents and there has been a remarkable mindset in our young people that they can do this. All of those elements have combined to bring our pupils to this point today and we’re absolutely thrilled and delighted that everything has gone so well.

“I think our young people are sometimes more resilient than they believe they are. High quality teaching and high quality support in partnership with parents has helped the young people know that we care and we’re here for them, but it’s their character that has shone through.

“We would love to have a very straightforward year now, but whatever comes we will manage. We’re very proud and it’s a great day of celebration.”

Also in Cookstown, Holy Trinity College was a buzz of excitement and nerves as pupils arrived from 9am to receive their results.

“It’s been a challenging two years for everyone,” said principal Isabel Russell. “Even being back in school full time this year, coming back to a lot of uncertainty. But we hit the ground running, told the children this is what you need to be doing. We had good guidance from CCEA and the exam boards, teachers were all on board and ready to do whatever was necessary.

“It’s all about celebrating the achievement of our young people today,” she added.

“They have been under an immense amount of pressure, they’ve had a long time to wait for the results to come through over the summer. They now have their pathways to follow.”

She also had words of praise for the staff at the school. “I thank every one of them for the hard work and perseverance they have had to show,” she said. “They go over and above in any year, not just this one. Whatever was possible, our staff was able to do. Even the staff are walking around today with very happy faces for they now know that all their hard work was worth it.

“Even though last year was almost normal, we still had a lot of staff and pupils off with Covid. But the panic we’ve had as a staff has passed and that’s a relief for everyone. We had already sent out the text messages at 8.30 this morning to let everyone know how they’d done but it looks like every pupil has decided they wanted to come in and be with their friends. They deserve to celebrate with their friends. It’s a brilliant day for the College.”

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said the results were “extremely positive”.

“The success of our students is well-deserved and testament to their hard work and resilience following three years of disrupted learning. They should be rightly proud of their achievements,” she said.

“It is also important to recognise the incredible work of teachers across Northern Ireland in helping students prepare for examinations in a challenging learning environment.”