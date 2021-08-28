Returning to the classroom: ‘It’s not school the way we want it, but it’s school the way it has to be’
Covid’s effect has been felt keenly in schools, with staff attempting to follow regularly updated protocol within the confines of their locations
Mark Bain
Two schools, 40 miles apart. One a primary, one grammar. On arriving one shows the perfect demonstration of the innocence of youth, the other the perfect demonstration of the administrative nightmare facing teachers as they try to let that innocence flourish in the educational environment.