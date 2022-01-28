Revealed: Nearly every post-primary school in NI reported Covid outbreak this month

Nearly every post-primary school in NI reported an outbreak this month. Picture posed

Virtually every post-primary school in Northern Ireland reported an outbreak of Covid-19 this month, Public Health Agency (PHA) statistics have revealed.

The Agency’s Epidemiological Survey shows that 99.5% of post primaries reported at least one new positive case during the first three weeks of the school term.

The number of positive cases has continued to rise across all sectors of education, with almost 6,000 new cases identified in schools in the week ending January 23.

But since the start of the new school term, almost double the number of new positive cases were reported in primary schools than in post primary.

A total of 14,818 confirmed cases were notified to the Contact Tracing Service where the case advised they attended or worked in a school, 9,063 of those in primary, 5,387 post primary and 368 special school cases in the 28 days until January 23.

The PHA is now urging parents of eligible 5-11 year olds to get their child vaccinated without delay.

The new advice comes following the JCVI recommendation that primary school children in a clinical risk group, or children who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed, should be offered the Covid-19 vaccine.

The number of cases in primary schools has risen from 667 reported during the first week of term to 4,348 reported in the week ending January 23.

Most children who get Covid have very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

Dr Jillian Johnston, joint interim assistant director in health protection at the PHA, said: “There are approximately 25,000 children aged 5-11 in Northern Ireland eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine and we are urging the parents of these children to take up the offer when invited.

“A new specially designed paediatric formulation of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine has been approved for this age group and it’s given at a lower dose compared to that used in individuals aged 12 and above (10 micrograms compared with 30 micrograms). Like all children’s vaccines, this approval was given following a robust review of data showing that it is safe and effective to use in this cohort.

“Covid-19 has not gone away and cases are increasing among children.”

Chief medical officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride, added: “I would urge all parents to take this opportunity to have your child vaccinated if they are eligible.

“It is the surest way to protect them from the effects of this virus.

“As we have seen in recent weeks, our schools continue to reflect the high levels of transmission within the community at large. It is therefore vitally important we take advantage of every opportunity to protect our children, especially those who are particularly vulnerable.”

Earlier this week, the Department of Education e-mailed all schools with revised guidance, but one union said the situation has now become even more critical while the Department continued to ‘wash its hands’ of the crisis.

Dr Graham Gault, director of NAHT Northern Ireland, said: “School leaders can be forgiven for greeting this revised guidance with cynicism.

“In general terms, mitigations in schools have now been reduced to hand washing, opening windows and wearing masks where appropriate,” he said.

“And, despite trade union requests for reinstated contact tracing, any efforts to manage the potential spread of transmission across school communities has disappeared in all but name, to the extent that even the channels for seeking advice around multiple cases has gone, with school leaders being left to complete a form in order to report concerns to the Education Authority.

“Whether it is truly the case or not, the perception of many school leaders is that they have now been left to fend for themselves, making very difficult decisions with potentially very serious ramifications based on their own best judgment.

“This development, along with the continuing staffing crisis, has created a critically difficult context for our school leaders.

“The huge increase in numbers confirms our position; the current contact tracing arrangements and the current isolation guidance create an environment that is conducive to the spread of coronavirus.

“These figures are startling and testify to the immeasurable challenge that our school leaders are contending with on a daily basis.”