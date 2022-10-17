Review is a unique chance to shape education – if Executive takes it, says Dr Keir Bloomer

Northern Ireland has been offered a “unique” opportunity to shape education for decades to come, it has been claimed.

Dr Keir Bloomer, chair of the independent review of education, urged Stormont’s decision-makers not to waste the chance to change lives for the better.

He has delivered an interim report into the progress of the review, which has been ongoing for a year. Dr Bloomer said it remains his hope that any Executive takes on board the views of the panel of experts and that the final report, when delivered in six months, does not “end up gathering dust on a shelf”.

The panel began work on an 18-month schedule in October 2021, but Dr Bloomer said the situation would be reviewed in January, with a six-month extension available if necessary.

He did acknowledge that a main issue facing education is one that remains out of the panel’s hands as it will be up to any future government to ensure that education is properly funded.

He said: “We are thinking of this review process as setting a long-term direction. That’s why we’re looking 20 years ahead.

“We have to look at what is affordable and manageable in the short term, but what must come across, and it’s something everyone on this panel is agreed upon, is that education must be seen as an investment in the future. There will be a return on any investment made in the short term. We believe the public agree on that as well.”

Dr Bloomer acknowledged there have been many reports looking at various aspects of education, some of which had never been acted on.

He added: “Many have been implemented very slowly, some not at all, but none have been as wide-ranging or inclusive as this. No other jurisdiction has taken such an overall look at education, but I am very anxious that this will not be another report for the bookshelf.

“Significant sections of the community never got a chance to contribute in the past. We want to change that and young people in particular have a key role to play in shaping the future.

“We were convened by the Executive, and I very much hope we will also be reporting back to an Executive with the final report.

“There are big issues in education, a lot of them global. It would be odd if we did not look at other countries and how they are performing, but this will not be a case of simply borrowing ideas and practices. Northern Ireland is a unique and complex environment to work in, we are very conscious of that.”

Dr Bloomer said the panel has been impressed with those they have engaged with.

“There has been nothing other than goodwill for what we are doing here. There has been a real willingness to engage,” he said.

“In the end, our task is to produce something that stands a chance of being acceptable and we have to try to make it deliverable.”

On future funding, Dr Bloomer said it was also important to look at where inefficiencies already exist.

“There is little point in us just saying give education more money. The money it already received can be better spent.

“We have to show that the finance that is there is being utilised in the most appropriate way that gets the best results before asking for more. The system has to work well before that investment can come in.

“But the fact is that the spend per pupil is less than any of the other UK jurisdictions.”

The panel listed 10 key areas in which it has concerns in the interim report, but further issue has been raised by the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) at the little mention of integrated education movement so far.

The IEF said: “Despite respondents in the report’s survey listing ‘the future of integrated education’ as their second most important issue, we are disappointed in the lack of attention paid to the development of the integrated education movement or the desire of over 70% of parents to see children of different faiths being educated together in the same schools.

“Unfortunately, the current divided system does not make the most efficient and effective use of resources, nor does it enable all those parents who, in accordance with their convictions, wish to have their children educated in an integrated setting.”

The IEF added: “The task ahead is monumental and will take great tact and courage if systems are to be developed that can address both the educational issues facing schools, teachers, parents and pupils today and those that are likely to be of concern in the foreseeable future.”