Review of Education opportunity ‘must not be missed’

The Independent Review of Education, which is due to report it’s findings and recommendations later this year, will be a “major opportunity to reform our education system”, according to Alliance MLA Connie Egan.

Ms Egan met with review panel members on Thursday along with party colleagues Kellie Armstrong and Nick Mathison and said the opportunity to enhance education must be grasped for the benefit of all children and young people in Northern Ireland.

The Independent Review was set up by the Executive in September 2021 following a commitment from the New Decade, New Approach agreement.

“This review is the opportunity to reform our education system to give all children the best possible start in life,” the North Down MLA said.

“My colleagues and I highlighted our concerns around provision for Special Education Needs and how the Statementing process can be made more efficient.

“The interim report acknowledged that post-primary is controversial but does not elaborate on what work is being done to consider a single, inclusive education system without the need for academic selection.”

Connie Egan

Ms Egan added: "This review is the opportunity for a major overhaul of education, particularly relevant during the current funding crisis when difficult decisions will be needed around sustainability of smaller schools.

“The financial crisis will also have a major impact on the decisions young people make about their educational choices, so the review needs to ensure there is an appropriate mix of academic and vocational courses available.

"Strong links are needed with regional and higher education colleges, which already offer a wide range of these qualifications.

“To help build a united community, children should be taught together in a single, integrated education system that delivers equality of opportunity so that every child can develop their unique ability, personality and potential.”

The review panel has said that it “will not shirk the big issues in education” as it enters its final stages.

But fears remain that the current lack of a functioning Assembly will curtail any action the panel recommends, while education is already facing substantial cutbacks in funding.

The Education Authority has said it cannot support the £110m in savings expected by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris in his budget from last November and warned that the financial “is only going to get worse in 2023/24.”

Schools have been asked by the EA to find ways of saving money, among them a freeze on new contracts for some staff, including crossing patrol positions.