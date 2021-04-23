Review to look at special education provision in NI

Move comes after reports were critical of Education Authority

An independent review into special education needs (SEN) provision in Northern Ireland is to be held and will be extended to look at the overall operation of the Education Authority (EA) in general.

The external review comes after six reports in the past five years which have been critical of organisations within the EA.

In February 2020, the EA apologised after its own internal report identified multiple failings, and Chief Executive Sara Long admitted to MLAs on Wednesday the EA was already facing more than 150 recommendations for change on SEN provision.

She added that the EA had already informed the Department of Education that it would be happy to assist in any review.

The review has been confirmed in response to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report from the Department, published in February 2021.

The Department has not yet set a date for the review to commence or indicated a time scale.

The review will evaluate how effective support for children with SEN is, why there is a higher proportion of children in Northern Ireland with SEN than England and how services to support them are funded.

Rachel Hogan, from the Children's Law Centre, told Stormont's Education Committee the scale of the problem in SEN provision amounted to "institutionalised discrimination," but said that a critical moment had now arrived.

"Public confidence in the EA has been shattered," she said. "There have been increased blockages at every stage and I don't use the term disability discrimination lightly.

"But we have to look at the positive. At this point the EA are admitting the position. The issues are on the table. This is a critical moment when we can turn this around and work toward a system that's fit for purpose and leads other jurisdictions."

Chair of Stormont's Education Committee Chris Lyttle said that urgent progress was needed.

"The EA has worked on this for a number of years," the Alliance MLA said. "Some progress has been made in terms of waiting times for statements, but there are still many other areas that we need urgent progress on to the extent where we have another independent review recommended.

"New leadership in the EA do seem to be determined, but we need leadership right from the Education Minister down."

In the last five years 97% of cases taken by parents against EA decisions have been successful, but the waiting time for SEN statements is now under the 26 week legal limit.

"There are problems in decision making at the EA and we shouldn't be celebrating compliance with their legal requirements," said Mr Lyttle.

"Indeed, new law is to reduce the waiting time to 22 weeks, so everyone with a responsibility to deliver support needs to improve dramatically.

"I don't think any teacher, or any member of staff, seeks to discriminate against any child, but the system is chronically underfunded. There are operational deficiencies. A culture has developed where too long was being taken on applications. Records were poorly kept. This is a systemic failing."